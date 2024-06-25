Klay Thompson ‘Extremely Frustrated’ With Warriors Handling of Contract Talks Amid Reports He Is Not Seen As ‘Essential’

The Golden State Warriors and shooting guard Klay have had a longstanding standoff. Throughout the season, unceasing rumors have implied that Thompson might be nearing free agency.

In an attempt to keep him, the franchise offered a new contract extension , to which the seasoned player didn't seem drawn. Numerous alleged opinions thought his exit wouldn't carry substantial weight, as they didn't consider Thompson to be among the more crucial players whose departure could severely affect the team. According to an NBA insider, this perceivably devaluing mentality agitated Thompson.

Warriors' perspective on Klay Thompson's core role

Brett Siegel reported that "sources have confirmed that the Warriors still acknowledge Thompson's pivotal role in their historic wins. However, with the rise of emerging talents such as Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, some people within the organization don't regard him as a critical piece for their future trajectory."

Certainly, throughout their four championship victories, the franchise heavily leaned on Stephen Curry. Yet, Thompson's extensive ranged shooting also identified him as a key player. Despite some within the organization's disagreement, this disparity doesn't alter the reality.

Klay Thompson's growing frustration with the Warriors

Klay took it as a slight when the franchise did not propose an extension for the three years he had hoped for. Instead, they attempted to reenlist him with a two-year contract worth $48. The franchise retracted their offer when the 34-year-old showed no interest in the agreement. As it stands now, it seems best for Klay to contemplate transitioning to another organization.

Dating back to the prior, insiders revealed to ClutchPoints that Thompson is extremely frustrated by how the Warriors managed his contract talks. The Warriors would greatly prefer to keep Thompson on board with a more cost-effective deal.

However, no progress seems to be in sight for a compromise before the onset of free agency on June 30. Consequently, Thompson is seriously considering the possibility of severing ties with the Warriors.

The Warriors also face another decision related to the seasoned guard Chris Paul who stands to collect a non-guaranteed deal of $30 million. They must choose to embrace or relinquish the deal by Friday.

Counting Paul's non-guaranteed contract along with the definite $8 million owing to Kevon Looney by Golden State since Monday, the Warriors hold a total of $175 million in salary.

