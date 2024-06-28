Klay Thompson is on Former NBA Champions' Radar; NBA Insider Drops Bombshell

Klay Thompson, a five-time All-Star, is lining up possible suitors for when he enters free agency as the Golden State Warriors try to reach an agreement that would allow them to keep him.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets are two teams that will be interested in signing Thompson if he decides to leave Golden State, according to Sam Amick and Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

What did Slater report before?

Although there has been "no traction," Slater previously stated that there was "some mutual interest" between the veteran forward and Orlando Magic, and that negotiations were "frozen" between Thompson and the Warriors.

Thompson's current value is difficult to determine. Slater claims that he hasn’t received any offer from the Golden State Warriors.

Nuggets will go for Thompson if Caldwell-Pope leaves

The Nuggets' interest in Thompson will be contingent upon their ability to hold onto Kentavious Caldwell-Pope following his rejection of a $15.4 million option for the upcoming campaign. Thompson could be signed by Orlando or Philadelphia if they have cap space.

Ultimately, Philadelphia's interest may depend on the team's ability to sign a more significant free agent. Paul George has been linked to the Warriors in a possible trade if he decides he doesn't want to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers, but the rumors surrounding him have recently subsided.

What did Mike Dunleavy Jr say?

Warriors’ general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. stated to reporters on Monday that while they are "looking through everything" now to improve the roster for the upcoming campaign, they do want Thompson back.

Thompson finds himself in a difficult situation now because, while still productive, it is not as high as it was during his prime as an NBA two-way wing player. In 77 games played last season, the 34-year-old scored 17.9 points per game on 38.7 percent three-point shooting.

