Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving, Jalen Brunson Get Snapped Working Out Together Ahead Of New NBA Season

As evidenced by a recent Instagram post, new Dallas Mavericks teammates Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving have already begun developing reps and chemistry with one another by working out together with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson. Even though it's evident that Thompson and Irving should collaborate, Brunson never seemed to forget his past with the Mavs, who had partnered with Luka Doncic before trading for Irving.

The More than a Run account shared this Instagram photo, which shows the three players working out together.

For the Mavericks, who had been searching for a strong scorer and ball handler to complement Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic, the trade for Kyrie Irving prior to the 2023 deadline has proved beneficial.

After defeating star after superstar before taking on the ultimate boss in the Heatles, Irving and Doncic guided the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in less than a season, marking the first time since Dirk Nowitzki's historic 2011 championship run.

Klay Thompson, meanwhile, is trying to pick up where his career left off following a lackluster season with the Golden State Warriors. The Splash Brother struggled against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 playoffs, scoring just 16.2 points on 16.5 shots and shooting 38.1% from three-point range. This was after he had been out of the game for several seasons.

The last straw, though, came when Thompson went 0 for 10 in their play-in game against the Sacramento Kings, putting the Warriors out of the game with a whimper. The Warriors declined to extend Klay's contract during the offseason, which allowed him to sign with the Mavericks.

Now that they have a championship-experienced three-point shooter on the wing who can light it up in big games, Doncic and Irving should be happy. Thompson can relieve defensive pressure from the two stars even though he might not be able to defend the best player on the other team any longer.

