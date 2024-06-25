Klay Thompson Net worth

Klay Thompson's future with the Warriors seems surrounded by uncertainty as his unrestricted free-agent status approaches on July 1st. The progress in his contract negotiations with the hasn't seen any significant leaps.

Despite Thompson and the Warriors not reaching a deal yet, the team's desire to keep him hasn't waned. Head coach Steve Kerr and veteran Draymond Green have highlighted their loyalty and aspiration for Thompson to continue his journey with the organization.

Recognized as a vital contributor to the Golden State Warriors dynasty, Thompson's efforts helped secure four NBA championships in the last decade. This article will delve into his net worth, salary, and other intriguing details.

Klay Thompson’s Net Worth in 2024

In 2024, estimates project Klay Thompson's net worth at a substantial $70 million, as detailed by Celebrity Net Worth. Although not quite as vital to the Warriors as the renowned Stephen Curry, Thompson is undeniably a key component in the organization, contributing significantly to the NBA's evolution in the past ten years.

Thompson played a significant role in steering the Golden State Warriors of the NBA to their first championship title in 40 years in 2015. His contributions were also paramount in the Warriors earning championship titles in the years 2017 and 2018. He enjoys a well-earned reputation as one of the NBA's top shooters.

How much does Klay Thompson make a year?

In the 2023-24 NBA season, Klay earns a base salary of $43,219,440 per annum with the Golden State Warriors. This year is the conclusion of his 5-year, $189,903,600 contract extension signed in 2019 with the Warriors.

His career earnings to date, till the 2022-23 season, stand at an estimated $223 million, with his 5-year deal netting an average annual salary of $37,980,720.

Beyond his NBA salary, Thompson gains an additional annual income of about $14 million from endorsements from various brands such as Panini, BodyArmor, Electronic Arts, Gillette, NERF, Waiakea Water, Anta Sports Products, Bevel, Fanatics, Hasbro, Kaiser Permanente, Mercedes-Benz, Tissot, and Just Live CBD.

Klay Thompson’s Salary and Contract

Klay Thompson is currently in the concluding year of a 5-year, $189.9 million contract signed with the Golden State Warriors back in 2019. His base salary for the 20224 season is $43,219,440. His career, which spans 12 years till now, has seen him earn roughly $266 million. His previous contracts include:

Rookie contract of 2011-2014: 4 years, worth $9.7 million

Rookie extension of 2015-2018: 4 years, worth $69 million

Max contract of 2019-2023: 5 years, worth $190 million

With the upcoming offseason's unrestricted free agency, the Warriors have supposedly proposed a 2-year contract to Thompson. Conversely, Thompson is in pursuit of a minimum contract deal of 3 years. Should there be no consensus on the contract's duration, Thompson's exit from the Warriors in free agency is plausible.

Klay Thompson’s Brand Endorsements and Business Investments

Klay Thompson boasts a varied collection of brand endorsements, which puts him among the highest-income earners of NBA players outside the court. Among his numerous endorsements, some stand out:

Anta: In 2017, Thompson penned a deal with Anta, a popular Chinese shoe brand. The agreement, spanning a decade and worth $80 million, places him amongst the highest earners in the realm of NBA shoe deals. With a vision to become Anta's version of "Michael Jordan," Thompson plays a pivotal role in designing his signature footwear.

Panini: The note-worthy NBA player also endorses Panini, a company specializing in creating trading cards and keepsakes celebrating NBA players.

Waiakea Water, Bevel, and NERF: Despite being side-lined due to injuries for two years, Thompson included these brands within his endorsement repertoire.

Gillette, Body Armor, Tissot, Activision, Mercedes, Cash App, UberEats, Electronic Arts, and Fanatics: Thompson has secured endorsement deals with these notable brands spanning various fields.

In total, Thompson's endorsement remunerations are believed to eclipse $18 million per year, cementing his status as one of the NBA's most marketable personalities. The key to securing such profitable deals throughout his career is in large part due to his universal appeal, particularly in China.

Klay Thompson's Business Investments

In recent years, Klay Thompson ventured into several business investments. Alongside Alex Morgan, a prominent USWNT player, he co-established Just Live CBD, a company specializing in cannabis products intended for recovery, stress relief, and sleep enhancement.

Through his Thompson Family Foundation, a remarkable investment was made into the fantast sports startup, Sleeper, that significantly escalated its value - with the assistance of a $40 million funding round led byessen Horowitz - from its original to over $400 million.

Beyond these, his investments expand across several other enterprises in the technology, sports, and wellness sectors, which include Dapper Labs, Carbon Health, Sundae, and GOODLES.

Additionally, Thompson contributed to an $80 million Series C funding round for the sports media company, Overtime. This noteworthy round also consisted of investments from high-profile figures like Jeff Bezos, Drake, and other NBA stars.

The Golden State Warrior attributes much of his understanding and success in the business world to the guidance provided by the NBAPA. His investment strategy aims to infuse fun and innovation into the industries he invests in.

Klay Thompson’s Real Estate

The star player of the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson, holds ownership of two luxury properties:

In 2015, he made an investment of $2.2 million in a seaside home in Dana Point, California. The house, styled in Spanish architecture, is spread over 2,433 square feet, housing 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, along with a pool. The residence offers stunning ocean views.

He extended his real estate portfolio in 2016 by buying a $2.44 million Mediterranean-style home in Oakland, California. Located near the previous home of Kevin Durant, Thompson's former teammate, this 5-bedroom gated property comes with a 1-bedroom casita.

Beyond personal real estate investments, he's also the owner of Klay Thompson Real Estate - Realtypath, a real estate company with its roots in Provo, Utah.

Klay Thompson’s Philanthropy and Charity Work

Klay Thompson has made significant contributions to philanthropy and charity work since his entry into the NBA. Thompson made it to the final list of the NBA Cares Community Assist Award in 5, just four years after his draft, for his impactful work in California's Bay Area.

In 2017, Thompson and his family set up the Thompson Family Foundation with a mission to enhance the lives of young individuals in the US Bahamas through health and education. The foundation aims to assist all youths, irrespective of their backgrounds, inculcate the value of teamwork via sports, and promote the pursuit of knowledge beyond athletics.

Thompson extends his charity work to the Bahamas, his father's homeland. In 2018, the family organized their debut major fundraising event a celebrity golf tournament with revenues invested in establishing youth-focused programs in the Bahamas and the US.

Most recently, in 2022, the Thompson Family Foundation launched The 941 Project. This initiative is designed to facilitate and support disadvantaged individuals' transition back into the workplace including veterans, single mothers, and previously incarcerated persons.

Who is the richest player on the Warriors?

The player with the most wealth on the Warriors is Stephen Curry. He has made a total of $305,929,066 throughout his 14-year career with the Golden Warriors which is the most in the team's history. Presently, for the 2023-24 season, he holds the record for the largest salary in the NBA standing at $51.9 million. Klay Thompson follows him as the next most player on the Warriors, making $226,333,321 throughout his career.

