Klay Thompson opens up on Warriors’ woeful offense with no player except Steph Curry scoring more than 20 points in any game this season

After a powerful debut to the 2023-24 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors hit a cool spell.

The Warriors launched with a stellar 5-1 record but faced a dip, claiming only one victory in their past five matches, culminating in three consecutive losses.

The Warriors' key issue unusually lay in scoring. In their eleven games so far, Stephen Curry remained the only Warrior to break the 20-point ceiling in any match.

Throughout the season, Dario Saric had reached the 20-point milestone once - a feat achieved six games prior.

Though the season was still in its infancy and losing streaks were common, no one was sounding any alarm bells yet.

Certainly not Klay Thompson, Curry's "splash brother" and a player having his struggles in this campaign.

However, Thompson didn't see any reason to worry. He believed the team had faced and overcome such challenges in the past.

He also acknowledged his previous encounters with such dips in performance, firmly asserting that it all evens out eventually.

He was confident that he would emerge from this low point soon, illuminating scoreboards once again.

Thompson maintained his resilience, refusing to let his spirit or confidence be tarnished.

He strongly believed that a strong comeback lay ahead in the following games, despite a less than impressive shooting rate in the initial games, stating,

“I’m not going to falter or lose hope. I’ve always showcased my fortitude. I'll bounce back with a powerful month. My shooting was not up to par in the first 10 games, but I will come back stronger in the next 10 games,” Klay affirmed via The Athletic.

Kuzma's challenge leads Wizards to 4 on 5 play

The Washington Wizards, who held a disappointing 2-8 record at that time, had stirred quite the entertainment that season - unfortunately, not for the right reasons.

Expected to rank among the worst teams, they indeed mirrored this prediction, as conveyed by Kyle Kuzma's dismissive behavior on the field.

In an incident where Kuzma disregarded the Raptors inbounding the ball, he chose instead to start a dispute with a referee, leading to an effortless layup for Scottie Barnes.

Initially holding a massive 23-point lead, the Wizards saw it dwindle as the diligent Raptors managed a gradual recovery after a sluggish start.

A noticeable laziness crept into the Wizards' gameplay as the game advanced, evident in Kuzma's misunderstood play and a viral clip of Jordan Poole disregarding his coach's strategy during a timeout.

Despite being former champions and playing alongside some of the most iconic players of their generation, Kuzma and Poole's uninspired gameplay suggested they were in no hurry to bring their winning prowess to Washington."

