Klay Thompson Posts Story of 2022 NBA Title on Its 2-Year Anniversary Amid Warriors Exit Rumors

Fans were buzzing when they discovered that Klay Thompson, one-half of the renowned Splash Brothers duo alongside Stephen Curry, had unfollowed the Golden State Warriors on Instagram within the past day. Adding to the intrigue, Thompson posted a snapshot of the 2022 NBA Title on the second anniversary of its win on his recent story.

Thompson, acclaimed for his five-time-all-star status, just wrapped up his fifth contract year. His Instagram feed cleared out all posts of him donning a Warriors jersey, spanning the last couple of years.

This year, Thompson faced a whirlwind of critique due to his slumping performance and decreased time on the court. He stayed on the bench during pivotal game moments, triggering speculation about his standing within the team's dynamics. During a nail-biting face-off with the Brooklyn Nets, Thompson exited the game with 7:19 left and didn't make a comeback.

Back in 2022, the Golden State Warriors clinched the NBA Title, emerging victorious against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals with a 4–2 score.

Thompson showcased good form during the 2022-23 season, averaging 17.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. His shooting stats stood at 47.6% from the field and 40.0% from the three-radius arc. Consequently, Thompson secured a place on the All-Defensive Team.

ALSO READ: ‘I Think It’s F**king..’: Draymond Green Speaks Out on Klay Thompson Unfollowing the Warriors

Advertisement

Klay Thompson's cryptic Instagram activity fuels Orlando Magic rumors

Recently, Thompson has stopped following the Warrior on Instagram and has erased all posts related to the team. His online behavior took a curious turn when started following Banchero, stirring up speculation about joining Orlando Magic.

These puzzling moves come amid the backdrop of uncertainty about Thompson's continuance with the Warriors. The future Hall of Famer, renowned for his superior shooting and defense, has been with Golden State throughout his NBA career.

Playing a crucial role, he has guided the team towards six NBA Finals and helped clinch four championships since 2015.

In the previous season, Thompson posted an average of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, with a shooting record of 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games. Moreover, in 14 games, he assumed a new role off the bench, demonstrating his adaptability and team-centric approach.

Despite his remarkable performance, the Warriors failed to qualify for the NBA playoffs, sparking discussions about potential franchise restructuring. Thompson's impending contract situation is set to be one of the most compelling narratives of the upcoming offseason.

Advertisement

Given his free agent status, the Warriors may be forced to contemplate significant changes to their roster and strategic planning for the long run.