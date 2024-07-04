Klay Thompson Reveals Why He Chose Mavericks Over Lakers Despite Having a Chat With LeBron James and JJ Redick

After a couple of weeks of speculation, Klay Thompson's sweepstakes ended when he decided to join the Dallas Mavericks over the Los Angeles Lakers. Over a dinner meeting at Bottle Inn Italian restaurant in Hermosa Beach, California, Thompson, alongside his agent and Mavericks executives, explored the prospects of continuing his illustrious career in Dallas.

Despite enticing offers and personal appeals from the Lakers, including from LeBron James himself, Thompson ultimately found the Mavericks' vision more aligned with his aspirations.

Why Dallas Mavericks over the Los Angeles Lakers?

It was reported that the Los Angeles Lakers presented a lucrative deal for Klay, potentially worth $80 million over four years. However, Klay wanted a “fresh start” and felt the situation in the Lakers was quite similar to what he faced in the Warriors.

This is why Thompson decided to join the Mavericks despite getting personal pitches from LeBron James and new Lakers head coach JJ Redick. The prospect of a more balanced role and the opportunity to be a key player in Dallas’s quest for a title were pivotal in his choice.

Thompson's connection to Dallas grew stronger with each conversation with key figures from the Mavericks franchise. Klay had great discussions with the Mavericks’ president of basketball operations, Nico Harrison, and Dallas Mavericks great Michael Finley over a 90-minute dinner.

Harrison and Finley helped Klay understand life as a Maverick in Dallas. The meeting took place near Klay’s childhood home, as he asked Finley about his career and experiences in Dallas. This highlights Thompson's genuine interest in what the Mavericks could offer beyond the court.

Besides Harrison, Finley, Klay even texted routinely with Kyrie Irving. The potential of playing as a spot-up shooter alongside Luka Dončić and Irving, who recently had a finals trip, was an enticing factor.

Klay truly believes that he can be that X-factor that makes Dallas a title contender yet again. The championship experience he could bring was a significant factor in his decision. Additionally, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd and the overall environment in Dallas appealed to Thompson's desire for a fresh start.

What happened with the Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson's decision was also influenced by his deteriorating relationship with the Warriors. It was reported that Klay wanted a contract as low as two years, $20 million, but the Warriors front office was stalling the negotiations .

The Warriors’ perceived lack of interest in retaining him made Thompson feel undervalued. Klay felt a growing disconnect with the Warriors' management, particularly with owner Joe Lacob, as he eventually decided to part ways with the Warriors.

Klay Thompson’s Dallas decision

Klay Thompson decided to sign with the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million deal via sign-and-trade. It reflected his prioritization of career satisfaction over monetary gain. The Mavericks' approach of treating Thompson as their top off-season priority and ensuring a relaxed yet meaningful discussion during their meeting resonated deeply with him.

This new chapter in Dallas offered Thompson not just a chance to continue playing at a high level but also a renewed sense of purpose and peace. While the Lakers offered a promising package, it was the Mavericks’ title ambitions and vision for the future that ultimately won Thompson over.

