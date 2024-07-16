Klay Thompson Set To Become Mavericks’ Starting Small Forward After Signing Free Agent Contract; NBA Insider Reveals

Klay Thompson, an NBA veteran with 13 years of experience under his belt has recently switched teams: leaving his career-long home at State Warriors to join the Dallas.

The move involved a multi-team, sign-and-trade deal, with Thompson signing a 3-year contract worth $50 million with the. The upcoming 2024-25 season will likely see Thompson as the Mavericks' starting small forward.

Thompson's transition from bench player to starting role with the Mavericks

As The Athletic Shams Charania revealed on the Patfee Show, Thompson is set to be a "guaranteed starter" for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024-25 season, with a promise of "guaranteed minutes" in the team.

Following a turbulent final season with the Warriors, Thompson joined the Mavericks in July 1st's sign-and-trade agreement, which included his new three-year, $50 million contract.

Thompson, who had been delegated to the bench during the mid-point of his 2023-24 season (the first time since his rookie year), was likely attracted to the prospect of joining a Western Conference contender as a starter.

Last season saw Thompson make 14 of his 77 game appearances as a reserve player, averaging 29.7 minutes per game — the third-lowest figure in his career to date. Moreover, the 34-year-old clocked in an average of 17.9 points each game, the lowest average since his 2012-13 season.

Thompson eager to revitalize career with Mavericks' championship aspirations

Thompson is eager to jumpstart his career with the championship team, the Mavericks. The team, fresh off an NBA Finals appearance sees Thompson's value. As a floor-spacing option, Thompson should flourish in the offense run by star duo Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, without needing the ball in constant play.

Despite a rather underwhelming 2023-24 season, Thompson ended the year strong, notching the second-highest catch-and-shooters in the league.

On July 9, an excited 34-year-old Thompson voiced his thrill about his Mavericks move to the media. "I am excited about this new start," Thompson expressed, as reported by ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "It feels good to be wanted, to know that I am a valuable asset, and it gets me even more eager to work harder after this press meet and shoot baskets."

Expected to defend their title as Western Conference champions, the Mavericks are reportedly preparing to place Thompson in their starting line-up as th

