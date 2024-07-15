Klay Thompson Stumbles in Pick-Up Game Footage; Sparks Fan Concern: ‘Mavs Are Cooked’

In a pick-up game at Jordan Lawley's gym, the clip circulating on the internet shows the Dallas Mavericks' latest star, Klay Thompson, having a tough game. Unlike in the past, he's seen missing several shots that once seemed easy for him.

Thompson now plays for the Dallas Mavericks, following his transfer from the Golden State in a multi-team sign-and-trade deal. This venture puts him alongside teammates Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Concerns rise for Klay Thompson after struggles in pick-up

However, it's worth noting that Thompson's game isn't as casual as it may seem. He's competing against professional players globally, including Oliver Xu from the Hong Kong national basketball team and a former Rice Owls guard.

Despite this context, fans expressed their concerns as they watched Thompson struggle, particularly considering he'll be playing with Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving in the next season.

Moreover, it's worth remembering that this is merely a light pick-up game and Thompson might choose not to exert himself fully to avoid injuries before the NBA season commences in October with the Mavericks.

Nevertheless, this clip echoes the challenges Thompson faced while playing for the Warriors, causing some alarm. His athleticism seems significantly reduced since his major injuries. His shooting skills have also suffered since returning to the court. These shooting difficulties could spell trouble for Mavericks fans in the coming year.

Mavericks banking on Klay Thompson to bolster their championship hopes

Hoping to bolster their championship hopes, the Mavericks are banking on Klay Thompson. Considering they are a contender team needing additional support for their star athletes, Klay makes perfect sense for the Mavericks. Although he might not perform at the same level as before, his familiarity with being a star player on a championship team and adapting to a supporting role is invaluable. Hence, given his performance level, Thompson could be a low-risk, high-reward gamble for the team.

Joining the Mavericks could revive Thompson's career. He averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists last season This level of supplementation could critically benefit the Mavericks, supplementing Doncic and Irving's efforts. Moreover, it could serve as a reminder to fans why Klay is esteemed as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history.

