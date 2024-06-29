Klay Thompson to Dallas Mavericks is a Huge Possibility; NBA Insider's Stunning Revelation

The Dallas Mavericks, who advanced to the NBA Finals, want to make a big impact with their starting lineup. Despite their five-game loss to the Boston Celtics, they remain among the top teams in the NBA and will need to turn things around with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving if they want to move on.

Klay Thompson, who has so far spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors, is one option the Mavericks are considering.

What did Marc Stein say?

Stein said, "League sources tell The Stein Line that the Dallas Mavericks, with some newfound financial flexibility after securing the Tim Hardaway Jr.-to-Detroit trade that I wrote about Tuesday, are another team intent on exploring the feasibility of signing Thompson once he makes it to free agency.”

No offer on the table for Thompson from the Warriors

As of Friday morning, Thompson is not under any contract to return to Golden State, so he will investigate his options on the open market. Despite an ACL and Achilles tear, he is not the same player that he was during the height of Golden State's dynasty at the end of the 2010s, but he still averaged 17.9 points per game and shot 38.7% from three this season.

Thompson could work well with Doncic and Irving on a Mavericks team that needs a third-scoring option and a proficient shooter. Despite his decreased lateral quickness, he is still a plus defensively.

Why would the Warriors do this trade?

If Stephen Curry continues to play at a high level, the Warriors might be more amenable to facilitating a sign-and-trade as well. After all, they still want to contend. Dallas has a little less than $15 million remaining after taxes, but they'll probably use most of that money to re-sign Derrick Jones Jr. Thompson is probably searching for a two- or three-year deal as his career approaches its later phases.

