The uncertainty surrounding Klay Thompson’s future with the Golden State Warriors took another intriguing twist on Friday, 14th June. The rumors of 34-year-old shooting guard leaving Warriors quickly intensified as observant fans noticed that Klay Thompson has unfollowed the Golden State Warriors’ official Instagram account.

Furthermore, Thompson removed a significant amount of team-related content from his profile. This social media shake-up comes just as the four-time NBA champion approaches free agency this summer. Reportedly, Klay is seeking another lucrative contract despite his inconsistent performances in recent seasons.

Klay Thompson unfollows Golden State Warriors and removes Images with Steph Curry

The 34-year-old has also removed almost all the photos in Golden State Warriors gear. Fans are particularly sad about Klay removing photos with his long-time teammate, Steph Curry.

Interestingly, the only photo of Thompson in Warriors gear on his Instagram now dates back to April 2022. However, this particular image is a sponsored post for Tissot which suggests that only contractual obligations could have prevented its removal.

Unfollowing a team during contract negotiations is not an unprecedented move among professional athletes. Just within the Bay Area sports scene, similar actions have been taken by other players. For instance, Deebo Samuel deleted most of his San Francisco 49ers content from Instagram in 2022, signaling his discontent over contract issues. Such maneuvers often leave fans and analysts debating whether they are mere stunts or genuine signs of an impending split.

Rumored 82 Million USD Offer From Orlando Magic

While social media activity can sometimes be a strategic move during contract negotiations, it adds another layer of complexity to Thompson's already uncertain future with the Warriors. His legacy with the team is unquestionable, but whether he will continue to wear the Warriors' jersey remains to be seen. As fans and analysts alike scrutinize his social media decisions, Thompson’s next steps remain as enigmatic as ever.

