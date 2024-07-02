Klay Thompson Was Just as 'Exhausting' as Draymond Green, Reveals Insider as Dynasty Crumbles

The Golden State Warriors have now lost Klay Thompson, who has signed with the Dallas Mavericks to join forces with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic through NBA Free Agency. The situation had been deteriorating since last season, but questions lingered. Many wondered why Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr let him go but kept Draymond Green despite his behavior.

Thompson, who dedicated most of his career to rebuilding the Warriors' dynasty, had to leave, which was truly sad. Yet, not everyone saw it that way. Various NBA insiders suggested that Thompson might have been even more "exhausting" than his controversial teammate, Draymond Green.

Klay Thompson understandably wanted to play like his old self, without being benched, and shine alongside Draymond Green and Stephen Curry. However, this didn't happen when he had the chance earlier in the season. The Warriors even offered him a two-year deal that was more lucrative than what he received from the Mavericks in NBA Free Agency.

So, what led to the Warriors parting ways with Thompson? An insider highlighted Stephen Curry's significant role in this decision.

“The last three years, I know Draymond has punched people and got himself suspended on the court, but Klay has been equally exhausting behind the scenes,” Jason Dumas said during his appearance on 95.7 The Game’s latest episode.

While Green was openly vocal with his antics, Dumas believed Klay had a similar trait, though less public. Thompson’s sulking and slamming on the bench during games likely intensified during practice, leading to an uncomfortable locker room atmosphere.

The G League Warriors' sideline reporter further posted on X, “If you read between the lines over the last 3 years, [Klay’s exit] is not very surprising. He’s a very prideful person. When he feels slighted, he’s going to let you know. Sometimes that’s exhausting for everybody in the building."

Why did Stephen Curry’s Warriors keep Draymond Green and let go of Klay Thompson?

It reportedly came down to fitting alongside Curry. The greatest shooter in league history saw value in Green and may have advocated for his retention.

“Look, Steph has been very vocal about his partnership with Draymond Green on the basketball court,” Dumas said. He mentioned that some of Draymon’s on-court antics, which have led to suspensions, have upset everyone in the organization. However, regarding their basketball fit, Steph is the most vocal person in the room, expressing his desire to play with Green.

He added that Draymond is still a Warrior because of Stephen Curry. Despite many reasons to trade him after recent events, he's still on the roster intentionally, not coincidentally. Steph wants that, he asserted.

The tipping point came in the Warriors' final game of the 2023-24 season against the Sacramento Kings when Thompson failed to make a single shot, leading to their elimination. Now, Thompson is set for new opportunities with the Mavericks. Hopefully, his NBA Free Agency move brings him the success he seeks. Number 11 will always be his.