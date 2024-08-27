Klay Thompson’s Former Teammate Reveals Warriors Star's Poor Conversation Skills Never Offended Anyone

Recently, Klay Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks after leaving the Golden State Warriors. The eleventh overall pick in the 2011 draft selected the five-time All-Star, who became one of the greatest players in Dub Nation history over the following ten years. Thompson preserved his reputation as a reserved individual throughout his fruitful tenure.

Having said that, it appears that the four-time NBA Champion's conversational abilities have drastically changed. Klay's erstwhile teammate, Richard Jefferson, seems to agree. Coach Jackson asked Jefferson, 44, to discuss his early years with the Warriors during a recent appearance on Mark Jackson's The Mark Jackson Show.

Despite having terrible conversational skills, Jefferson disclosed that the former Warriors star didn't offend anyone. RJ stated, "He didn't talk to anybody. The problem is that you never took it personally because Klay is so great. In Jackson's opinion, few people are aware of Thompson's unique rookie year and how different he was from the others. Jefferson admitted that Thompson would converse with anyone who approached him. Other than that, though, he came across as quite reserved and withdrawn.

Thompson was just 21 years old when he was selected in the draft. It is normal for a player to be bashful and reserved at that age. The most crucial factor is that Klay gradually improved his PR and communication abilities. And anyone will surely be an expert in handling the media following four triumphant Championship campaigns.

Jefferson also disclosed that Thompson handled the franchise like a regular job because there was no history of greatness in that area. According to him, the four-time NBA Champion used to arrive at the practice facility just a few minutes early. The 2016 NBA Champion disclosed how he and coach Jackson collaborated to develop a strategy to ensure players begin showing up for practice significantly earlier.

In his second year with the Dubs, RJ made a few plans to get Thompson up to speed. He said, “Practice would start at 10 o’clock…Klay would come in at 9:55…I was like, ‘Coach, we gotta do something about Klay. The kid’s too talented’…I was like, ‘Coach, you gotta maybe close breakfast like 30 minutes before…So close it at 9:30.'”

Jefferson disclosed that Thompson was not accustomed to exercising forty to forty-five minutes before breakfast and then going to practice afterward. Coach Jackson, who led the Golden State from 2011 to 2014, was acknowledged by him for imparting those moral principles to players such as Klay. The new work ethic soon produced results that were visible to all.

