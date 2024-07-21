Klay Thompson's Hilarious Reaction to 'You Got Served' Meme After GSW's Playoff Exit

Several memes and songs go viral by editing athletes' names and adding a twist to their current game situations. Few take it seriously, while others add a humorous touch. Something similar happened with Klay Thompson.

The athlete is having some fun even after leaving the Golden State Warriors for the Dallas Mavericks this offseason. During his time with the Warriors, Klay and his teammates won four championships. Despite their success, Klay decided it was time for a new challenge.

Recently, he reacted to a viral video that compared the first game between the Warriors and Mavericks this season to the movie "You Got Served."

Klay Thompson's reaction to the viral snippet

The 15-second reel is getting huge traction every day. The video shows a dance-off with characters labeled Draymond Green and Steph Curry before switching to a trio labeled Thompson, Luka Dončić, and Kyrie Irvin. And now, it's the athlete who reacted to it.

On July 21, Klay shared the video on his official Instagram account in the story form and reacted to the video with two words. He re-added the video and pens, "I'm crying!" *crying and laughing emojis)

While it's uncertain if their actual games will mirror this playful clip, Klay's reaction shows he's keeping things light and humorous. This isn't it. Not just Thompson but his supporters and critics have also added new touches to the comment section.

Fans are excited to see how Klay will play alongside Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks, who recently made it to the NBA Finals, are hopeful for another great season.

Klay’s shooting skills and veteran experience are expected to boost the team's performance. Meanwhile, the Warriors will be looking to move forward without Klay, hoping his departure doesn’t set them back too much after missing the playoffs last season.

Fans' reactions to Klay's Instagram post

Fans had a lot to say about Klay Thompson's Instagram post, sharing a mix of funny and critical comments. One fan joked, "Lmao he should’ve let the video play a lil more. Sonny started cookin them ahh lol," pointing out the humor in the video.

Another fan was doubtful about Klay's future performance, saying, "No part of me believes Klay at this stage can be a good teammate."

Some fans focused on the nostalgia, with one saying, "Look that’s yo move right there," and another humorously accusing, "THEY STOLE ALL OUR MOVES."

These comments show the mixed feelings fans have about Klay leaving the Warriors. Not all reactions were positive, as one bluntly stated, "Klay a damn bum," showing the polarized opinions about his career move.

Despite the varied reactions, it's clear that Klay is still a big figure in basketball, with fans closely following his journey.