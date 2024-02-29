Klay Thompson's Relationship with Warriors Owner Joe Lacob in Jeopardy Amid Contract Negotiations: Report

At the end of this season, Klay Thompson is becoming a free agent. His contract status has garnered considerable attention since the season's outset, with scrutiny intensifying due to his on-court performance struggles.

A new report has illuminated the relationship between Thompson, the four-time NBA champion, and the Warriors' owner, Joe Lacob, amidst the negotiations.

Sam Amick from The Athletic suggests in his report that the negotiations between Thompson's management and the Warriors' management might have placed a strain on Lacob's relationship with Thompson.

This situation ostensibly originated from the Warriors' introductory offer of a two-year extension during the offseason.

As Amick elaborates, Thompson was always aware that he would likely have to wait until his free agency started this summer.

This was because Lacob was highly interested in avoiding the second (or perhaps even the first) luxury tax apron, prompting them to let the roster scenario fully develop before increasing the salary.

However, Thompson's gameplay during the first half of the season could have decreased his value.

Both parties remain committed to finding a solution, but there is no certainty that the five-time All-Star will end his career in the Bay Area.

Back in October, in a conversation with Bonta Hill and Chris Mullin from NBC Sports Bay Area's "Warriors Pregame Live", Lacob had conveyed his belief that the Warriors would eventually reach an agreement with Thompson.

Steph Curry's Influence and Klay Thompson's Future with the Warriors

Steph Curry could be the saving grace in the relationship between Klay Thompson and Joe Lacob. Curry, considered the greatest shooter ever, has publicly stated his wish to end his career with Draymond Green and Thompson.

Currently, Curry has two remaining years in his contract, while Green holds the option to leave his contract in its last year.

As per ESPN's Bobby Marks, Joe Lacob is keen on resolving the team's luxury tax troubles. Potential solutions could be Thompson's free agency, Chris Paul's non-guaranteed deal, and Andrew Wiggins' easily tradable contract.

Marks further added that it's unlikely any team would propose a $25 million yearly salary to Thompson.

After an initial struggle, Thompson has warmed up to a fresh role as a reserve player for the Warriors and voiced to Amick his uncertainty about playing up to his 40s.

“Regardless of what the future holds, I only have a few more years in this game and I plan to relish every moment,” said Thompson to Amick. “I know the end is nearing, but I’m not certain if I want to play until 40, it seems quite tiring.”

In his five games as a reserve this season, Thompson holds an average of 19.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 27 minutes per game - infusing the Warriors' secondary team with a legendary persona along with seasoned playmaker Chris Paul.

