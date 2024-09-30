'Knicks Are Good at Keeping Secrets': Mitchell Robinson's Return Date Unknown, Says NBA Insider

One of the main goals of the New York Knicks' recent blockbuster trade for Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns was to strengthen their center position.

Mitchell Robinson, their starting player from the previous campaign, is still healing from an ankle injury. However, Brian Windhorst of ESPN claims in a recent report that the Knicks are keeping the big man's injury a secret.

"New York has built a wall around the extent of starter Mitchell Robinson's foot problems—the Leon Rose administration is good at keeping secrets," Windhorst writes. "But internally, New York is planning for Robinson to be out for at least three more months. Will it be more? Hopefully not, but no one knows for sure."

Robinson missed a good portion of this past season for the Knicks and had surgery for his ankle injury on May 13, which will keep him out until at least December.

Robinson was able to play in 31 games last season, and in those 31 games, he averaged five points, five rebounds, one steal, and one block per game. When healthy, he is a force inside the paint and is a perfect fit for Tom Thibodeau's Knicks because of his defensive presence. Whenever he returns to the court for the Knicks, he wants to help the team win its first championship since 1973.

In the 2018 NBA draft, Mitchell Robinson was selected as the 36th overall pick. Being the first player to do so, he received national attention prior to starting his professional career when he decided to forgo his attendance commitment at Western Kentucky University and instead use the entire 2017-18 season for independent training.

