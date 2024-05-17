Knicks Insider Reveals How an ‘Epic Fart’ in Locker Room Brought Team Together Before Game 5 vs Pacers

In Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, the New York Knicks secured a 30-point victory against the Indiana Pacers. An insider recounts a humorous incident of flatulence before the game supplying the fuel for their sweeping win.

During Thursday's Knicks Film School podcast, The Athletic's Fred Katz divulged, "There was an ‘epic fart’ that notably lightened the mood in the locker room just before the game." Although Katz refrained from identifying the player responsible, he elaborated on the scenario during an interview on The Dan Le Batard Show.

He described, "The incident neither attracted audible reactions nor disrupted the silence. Instead, all eyes turned to one player, who calmly surveyed the room and declared 'Something's up with the pipes in here' with a poker face that caused a round of hearty laughter."

Tuesday's game witnessed an extraordinary contribution from the Knicks' star point guard, Jalen Brunson, scoring a whopping 44 points, making it his fifth 40-point game this postseason. The Knicks now have an opportunity to progress to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000 in the upcoming Game 6 on Friday. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Given the success of Tuesday's game, it wouldn't be surprising if a pregame discharge became part and parcel of the Knicks' strategy as they strive to prolong their playoff journey.

ALSO READ: ‘Was the Last Sentence Necessary?’: NBA Fans in Splits Over Magic Johnson’s Tweet to Steph Curry for Winning PBWA Award

Advertisement

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Game 6 Preview

During the intense Game 5 of the series between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers, referees issued five technical fouls leading to a victorious 121-91 scoreline for the Knicks.

Game 6, hosted at Gainbridge Fieldhouse may take on a similar atmosphere, with kick-off at 8:30 p.m. EDT and the Pacers' season hanging in the balance. Poised on the brink, by Friday night, the Knicks could finally see a return to the Eastern Conference Finals after a two-de pause.

Having been sucker-punched in Game 4, the Knicks showed resilience in Game 5, fighting back convincingly. Miles McBride, introduced into the starting line-up, enhanced both the Knicks' defense and created more free spaces.

Star player Jalen Brunson wonderfully compiled a scoreboard of his own with a remarkable tally of 44 points and seven assists. The talented player only ended up at the free-throwing line seven times.

Remarkably, this was his second time scoring north of 40 points in this series. Boosting the team's performance, the Knicks were disciplined, committing just nine turnovers. They clawed 20 offensive rebounds giving them a leg-up, and 62 points in the paint.

The pressure escalates as the Pacers' squad encounters their first NBA elimination game for several individuals. The silver lining is that they have the home advantage. The Pacers enjoy the distinction of remaining unbeaten at Gainbridge Fieldhouse throughout this postseason.

Plus, qualifying as one of the NBA's most prolific scoring sides, they've scored beyond the 120-point mark in four out of five victorious games.

However, Tyrese Haliburton’s limited nine shots in Game 5 indicate the need for the team to raise their game to ensure their survival. The Pacers, known for their ball security in this postseason, fumbled with 18 turnovers in Game 5.

Fans will eagerly watch as Indiana battles their issues, making a swift recovery from their worst-ever offensive showing.

ALSO READ: Luka Doncic’s Net Worth 2024 - Contract and Salary