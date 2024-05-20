Knicks Superfan Spike Lee Brutally Trolled by Pacers After Game 7 Loss at Madison Square Garden

Spike Lee has seen some great days at Madison Square Garden but game 7 against the Indiana Pacers wasn’t one of them as his beloved Knicks were knocked out of the playoffs in game 7. As if the loss wasn’t enough for Lee, a clip from the game was used by Indiana Pacers on X to troll him.

As the Knicks were losing Game 7 130-109 to the Pacers, ESPN could not resist showing a dejected superfan Spike Lee sitting courtside. Following the game, Indiana's social media team made fun of the footage.

What Was the Video and How Did the Pacers Respond?

Before everything was said and done, the Pacers were given one last chance to defeat the Knicks in a post on X that was made just after they advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night.

In the video, Lee was seen sitting with his hands resting on his face and the director had a dejected expression on his face. Lee was seen on the broadcast with the Knicks trailing 116-102 with just over five minutes remaining in the game. The social media post featured a video of the person with the emoji shrug.

The Knicks' incredible run ended when they lost Game 7 at Madison Square Garden, 130-109. They were hoping to qualify for the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since they were defeated by the Pacers in 2000.

Knicks Ruined by Injuries Throughout the Series

The Knicks superfan gained notoriety for that series against the Pacers when, according to him, his constant trash talks fueled Pacers star Reggie Miller, seemingly inspired a performance in Game 5. Throughout this year's series, Madison Square Garden had given the home team an advantage, but on Sunday, the injured Knicks ran out of steam. In addition to the team's current injury list, Jalen Brunson suffered a fracture in his left hand during the defeat.

