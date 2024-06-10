Know AEW's Backstage Reaction Amid Ricochet's WWE Departure Rumor: Read Details

The former United States Champion Ricochet's WWE contract is set to expire in the summer. The high-flyer reportedly intends to leave WWE once his contract runs out. Amid his departure rumor, All Elite Wrestling has reportedly taken a keen interest in adding him to their roster.

Tony Khan and the AEW staff have a high interest in signing the former WWE Intercontinental Champion and the United States Champion, as per Fightful Select. Last weekend, the rumor circulated that Ricochet is seriously contemplating other potential options once his current contract runs out.

Confirming the rumor, Fightful Select has mentioned that there is no official announcement regarding Ricochet's potential exit from WWE. However, they also stated, "But as of Friday, all indications were that he had decided to leave the company."

The reason behind AEW's interest in Ricochet

In recent years, All Elite Wrestling has become the preferred alternative for many wrestlers, whether from WWE or NJPW. Bryan Danielson, Adam Copeland, Mercedes Mone, Christian Cage, Saraya, etc, are prime examples of the former WWE stars signed by AEW at the moment.

On the other hand, Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay are two noteworthy names emerging from NJPW.

At present, Ricochet is one of the top-notch highflyers in the world, boasting an incredible resume of wrestling for Lucha Underground, NJPW, Dragon Gate, and PGW, besides his impressive six-year tenure in WWE.

Ricochet's flying style and risk-taking ability are tailor-made for Tony Khan's promotion. The AEW roster features many wrestlers whose wrestling style matches the former WWE United States Champion. Besides some potential dream matches in AEW, he could turn out to be a serious world title contender.

Advertisement

Ricochet will have many potential options in his post-WWE career

With healthy competition, the professional wrestling business is thriving right now, even though WWE is still the undisputed leader of the industry. Apart from WWE, AEW offers lucrative high-paying contracts to wrestlers, with Mercedes Mone being a recent example.



Once his contract expires, and if Ricochet wants to explore opportunities outside WWE, he will have different choices. Besides AEW, NJPW could be a fitting option for him, considering his previous experience in Japan.

ALSO READ: The Rock Lends Helping Hand To Struggling Family, Recalling His Father's Hardships