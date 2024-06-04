Good news for Los Angeles Lakers and Kobe Bryant fans. Nike's 'Girl Dad' sneakers are finally here!

The special edition Kobe Bryant shoes is a collaborative effort between the late NBA legend's wife, Vanessa, and Nike. The crux of the launch is to pay tribute to Kobe's love for his four daughters, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri.

The 'Girl Dad' sneakers belong to the edition of the Nike Kobe 4 Protro model. Talking about the colors, the 'Girl Dad' sneakers have a sophisticated look.

The muted teal color in the sneakers has been inspired by the beanie Kobe wore during an appearance with Gianna courtside. The insole is orange in color. This shade has also been inspired by the WNBA hoodie Kobe was wearing on the same day.

Other features of the 'Girl Dad' sneakers are the chrome heel clip and pearlescent rubber outsole, among others. The Kobe 4 Protro elements like Zoom Air cushioning and herringbone traction pattern are also featured. Plus, the term 'Girl Dad' is embedded in the inner tongue of the limited edition sneakers.

FYI, the special edition sneakers were initially named 'Bicoastal’ but were renamed. The cost of the 'Girl Dad' sneakers is $250.

The launch of Nike feat Vanessa Bryant's 'Girl Dad' sneakers will take place on June 7, i.e., the Father's Day weekend. Plus, the brand's move comes after Vanessa Bryant organized a basketball camp in May to honor her late daughter, Gianna, on what would be her 18th birthday.

Advertisement

Nike's relationship with Vanessa Bryant after Kobe Bryant's death

Kobe Bryant had a long-term deal signed with Nike. During his playing career in the NBA, numerous signature shoe lines were released.

Even after Kobe's tragic death in 2020, his widow, Vanessa, has kept up the collaboration. In August 2023, the Kobe 8 "Halo" sneakers made a comeback. Nike and Vanessa also released a Nike Kobe 8 "Mambacita" shoe on the NBA legend's late daughter Gianna's 18th birthday last month.

After being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 1986, Kobe Bryant signed a deal with Nike. Unfortunately, Kobe's signature shoe line took time to scale up, unlike Michael Jordan. However, as Kobe started gaining success on the court, his shoe line with Nike began to gain traction. And the rest is history!