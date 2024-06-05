Kobe Bryant's Helicopter Crash Costume at Chinese Comic-Con Sparks Controversy and Outrage Among Fans

A man recently triggered a wave of outrage in the United States for his distasteful costume intended to depict Kobe Bryant's fatal helicopter crash.

Worn at a recent comic convention in China, the unidentified individual assembled his offensive outfit with plastic bottles, cardboard, and a No 24 Bryant Lakers uniform, complete with a Kobe Bryant mask.

Despite strutting around the venue with this insensitive show, fellow attendees seemed unbothered. Even when the man enacted the dreadful scene of Bryant's death outside the event, people's reactions ranged from taking photos to giggling, showcasing a lack of empathy or understanding.

However, this video footage disheartened the fans when it found its way to social media. Die-hard fans of Bryant expressed their anger and disappointment, denouncing the cruel portrayal as offensive and disrespectful.

Bryant tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. Alongside him were eight others, including his daughter, Gianna, who was en route to a basketball game.

The world observes the anniversaries of his and his daughter's death along with their birthdays with tributes and remembrance, reflecting our continued mourning of the NBA star and his daughter.

Kyrie Irving reflects on Kobe Bryant's mentorship ahead of NBA Finals clash

On the 6th of June, the Dallas Mavericks, with a key player, Kyrie Irving, are set to face the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts for the NBA's opening game.

Recently when conversing with the press, Irving recalled his times with the departed Kobe Bryant, who was a guiding figure to him.

Irving says, "The pain of losing a mentor or someone significantly older is something incomprehensible unless experienced. Even without daily contact, the bond and assurance of their support are comforting”.

He further added, “Bryant wasn't just a mentor to me, but his entire family provided unconditional support. His absence is felt each day, not just by me but by fans worldwide who admire his larger-than-life presence. He clearly understood his influence and extraordinary talents, which transcended his on-court performances."

Recognized as one of the top players ever, Irving readies himself for his fourth appearance in the NBA Finals.

He reached the Finals thrice while playing with LeBron James for the Cleveland Cavaliers between 2015-17 and notably clinched the 2016 NBA Championship against Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors.

Presently in his second year with Dallas, Irving finished the regular season, showcasing impressive stats of 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, with shooting accuracy at 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range.

The Mavs, with a 50-32 record, secured the fifth seed in the Western Conference. They triumphed over the Clippers, Thunder, and Timberwolves in the initial three rounds.

