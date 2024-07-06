Kobe Bryant Waited to Talk with MJ After Every Game, Prompting Lakers Team Bus to Leave Him Behind; Former Trainer Reveals

Kobe Bryant was referred to by Michael Jordan as his "little brother." But before Kobe and Michael Jordan grew close, the younger Bryant followed Jordan around like a madman, determined to pick his brain about everything.

Kobe was obsessed with Mike from the beginning and wanted to speak with him whenever possible. Bean's best opportunity came against Jordan's Bulls each time his Lakers played. Former Lakers trainer Gary Vitti claimed that because Bryant so fervently waited outside the Bulls' locker room to speak with his idol, he would always be left behind by the team bus.

Vitti said, "I'm the guy that counted the heads on the bus and told the bus driver, 'OK. Now we can move. We got everybody.' And we were always one head short with Kobe."

Kobe’s obsessive waiting for MJ

Jordan's habit of being the last player out of the Bulls' locker room was a problem. While waiting for the crowd to die down, His Airness would receive treatments and go over the score sheets in addition to taking a shower. Bryant would be waiting for MJ outside the tunnel, patiently and compulsively.

Kobe wasted no time grilling Michael after he came out of the locker room. Tim Grover, Jordan's trainer (and later the Mamba's trainer), would overhear Bryant discussing footwork or turnaround shots. Although the young superstar was already dressed in a suit, Mike would occasionally ask him to show off his skill. Otherwise, Mike would just talk to him.

Grover said, "There’s a bunch of other athletes that came up to Michael that wanted him to mentor them. But when they found out how difficult it was to maintain that intensity and to be that relentless, most of them faded out. But Kobe kept it up. The more information that Michael gave him, Kobe got even more thirsty."

What did Jordan say?

Jordan said, "You know all of us have brothers and sisters, little brothers, little sisters, who for whatever reason always tend to get in your stuff, your closet, your shoes, everything. It was a nuisance – if I can say that word – but that nuisance turned into love over a period of time."

Kobe annoyed everyone around him with his unwavering persistence. Even Jordan seemed irritated at first, but MJ was drawn to the young one for some reason. Mike explained how something that used to irritate him turned into something so amazing during his remarks at the Black Mamba's public memorial.

