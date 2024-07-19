Kobe Bryant’s Childhood Friend Says Late NBA Legend Was a ‘Piece of Sh*t’ Who Didn’t Help His Family and Friends

NBA legend Kobe Bryant's on-court achievements and impact on the sport have cemented his status as a basketball icon. However, a recent revelation from a childhood friend has shed light on a different side of the late NBA legend.

Kevin Sanchez, who grew up alongside Bryant in Philadelphia and later attended Lower Merion High School with him, has publicly voiced his damning portrayal of the basketball superstar.

Kobe Bryant's childhood friend makes bold claim on late Lakers legend

In a no-holds-barred interview on the Blood on the Razor Wire TV podcast, Sanchez, also known as rapper Tana Da Beast, painted a starkly different picture of Bryant compared to the one often celebrated by fans and the media.

During the conversation, Sanchez said, “The man never did nothing for anybody in his family. He’s got a $500 million empire. His sisters are working regular jobs. You see his mom and dad have to sell memorabilia and sh*t. Even when he was home.”

According to Sanchez, despite Bryant's immense wealth and success, he was neglectful of his family. Sanchez alleged that Bryant showed little to no support for his relatives, with his parents resorting to selling memorabilia to make ends meet, while his sisters held regular jobs.

“His cousin came to me. He said, ‘Kev, I’m going to tell you something about this guy. Dude is a certified piece of sh*t.’ That’s when he started running everything down. He just don’t care about nobody but his wife and his new family. This is when I really found out he was a piece of sh*t,” late Kobe Bryant’s childhood friend added.

You can watch the full conversation here:

The interview portrayed Bryant as having abandoned his roots after marrying Vanessa Bryant in 2001, cutting ties with his hometown and allegedly neglecting long-time connections, including former group members from his early involvement in a rap group.

Sanchez's account also suggests that Bryant's family relationships suffered a significant strain, evident in his parents' absence at his wedding, with reports of discord stemming from his choice to marry at a young age and to a partner outside his racial background.

Trae Young bashes Kobe Bryant's alleged childhood friend's claim

Trae Young unequivocally rebuked the alleged betrayal claims made by Kobe Bryant's childhood friend, expressing his solidarity and unwavering support for the late Lakers legend. The NBA All-Star, known for drawing inspiration from past basketball stars, including Bryant, called out the credibility of the allegations, dismissing them as unsubstantiated and baseless.

In a decisive response, Young made his stance clear, denouncing any attempts to tarnish Bryant's reputation and refusing to entertain what he perceived as slander against the iconic player.

Taking down to the comment section of the viral video, Young wrote, “Nahh. we don’t do Kobe slander. Why even post this bs?”

Despite the contentious nature of the allegations, the rumored childhood friend did offer a positive remark, acknowledging Bryant's fearlessness as a defining attribute that contributed to his greatness on the basketball court.

