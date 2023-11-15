'Kobe think ya'll are soft’: Lou Williams reveals Bryant threatened to trade young Lakers players and confiscated his shoes from them

The late Kobe Bryant, even in his final NBA season, demanded excellence from his fellow players.

Lou Williams, a teammate of Bryant in his last league year, divulged that Bryant didn't hold back from chastising and threatening the locker room, primarily targeting the rookies.

During his interaction with Paul George on the Podcast P, Williams admitted, 'He was relentless on those rookies.

Precisely, the rookies. It was always them. Kobe warned these rookies, "Next year when I'm in upper management, all of you will be traded!"

Considering the Lakers' dismal record of only 17 victories that season, with offensive rankings near the bottom and dead last in Defense, it's understandable why "The Black Mamba" was displeased with the rookies' performance.

Kobe's farewell season turmoil

Bryant acknowledged his farewell tour was a celebration of his long-standing career, but the continuous loss of games gnawed at him.

During the season, the Lakers' poor performance led to an incident where Bryant asked the equipment manager to confiscate his brand-name shoes from other players' lockers.

The very next day in LA, the equipment manager, carrying a large bucket, began collecting Bryant's shoes from all lockers.

It left Williams and Nick in confusion. They were told, "'Kobe thinks ya'll are soft,’ he doesn't want you wearing his shoes."

Nevertheless, as a three-time winner of the Sixth Man of the Year award, Williams forever cherishes the honor of having been Bryant's teammate – an experience many NBA players missed.

