Kordell Beckham Revealing That He Has ‘Always Dealt With’ Odell Beckham Jr’s Stalkers Has Love Island USA Fans in Their Feels

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is once again embroiled in controversy, but this time it is not because of football or any other sport, but due to his brother, who is currently a contestant on the dating reality show Love Island USA Season 6.



OBJ's brother Kordell Beckham has been a part of a love triangle, according to the show's plot, and what is going on around him makes him unhappy because he has been dealing with OBJ's stalkers his entire life, and the same is happening in the show.

Kordell Beckham is done dealing with stalkers

The current plot on Love Island, USA, sees a surprising twist as new competitor Daia McGhee arrives as a bombshell in Casa Amor. She immediately piqued the interest of Kordell Beckham, who was already romantically involved with Serena Page back at the villa.

The love triangle drew a lot of attention from fans, and the subsequent kissing moment between Daia and Kordell caused friction between Kordell and Serena. However, fans did not take it that way and instead searched Daia's social media for something else.

Fans quickly realized that Daia's interest in Kordell was not for him but rather for his brother . She has been discovered lurking in the comments area of OBJ's Instagram postings.

Although Daia expressed an interest in Kordell, people speculated that it was not for the proper reasons, as a previous tweet from her stated that she was "in OBJ's comments." Fans were astonished to learn that OBJ, Kordell's renowned brother, may have had an ulterior goal in getting to know the Love Island star.

Following these incidents, Kordell returned to Serena and addressed the issue that he had previously been around people who were more interested in his brother.

A Love Island USA fan tweeted: "Kordell's statement that he has dealt with OBJ stalkers his entire life made me sad for him. Trust Serena Kordell; she's a real one."

How Serena reacted to the love affair between Kordell and Daia

Serena Page felt angry and hurt when she learned about Kordell Beckham's affair with Casa Amor newcomer Daia McGhee on "Love Island USA." She confronted Kordell directly, expressing her great disappointment and doubting his devotion despite their shared closeness in the villa.



Kordell's return to the villa with Daia left Serena Page devastated and enraged. Serena hoped Kordell would return alone, demonstrating his dedication to her. Instead, she felt betrayed and vented her rage and disappointment publicly.

