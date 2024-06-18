Kris Jenner Slammed for Including Tristan Thompson in Shameful Father's Day Post as Fans Demand Removal

On Father's Day, 69-year-old Kris Jenner shared a Father’s Day post that included Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson. Along with the player, the post also featured Khloe Kardashian's ex, alongside their children, True and one-year-old Tatum.

This inclusion, despite Tristan's controversial past, enraged fans with some calling the post shameful and demanding she take it down. In her tribute, Kris wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads in our lives and all of the dads, stepdads, grandfathers, and father figures out there! I hope your day is filled with so much love."

While Kris included everyone, from parents, Robert True Houghton and Mary Jo Campbell, to current boyfriend Corey Gamble, only Tristan’s inclusion caused upset among fans.

Fans think it’s bizarre to add Tristan Thompson in the Kardashian family photo

Tristan and Khloé started dating in 2016. Right before their daughter, True, was born in 2018, Tristan was caught cheating. They got back together to raise their daughter. In 2019, he cheated again with Jordyn, who happens to be Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

After some time apart, they got back together, but soon a scandal broke out in December 2021. Tristan had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while secretly remaining engaged to Khloé.

Just before this scandal, Tristan had encouraged Khloé to do an embryo transfer to have a second child via surrogate. Their son, Tatum Thompson, was born in July 2022.

So, it comes as no surprise that fans would take the inclusion of Tristan Thompson in the Jenner/Kardashian family photo personally. They have seen how much Tristan's infidelity has hurt Khloe over the years.

One critic said, "Tristan cheated on your daughter two times and got someone pregnant while she was pregnant and you still want to wish him a good day. Wow."

Another commented on X, "Not Kris Jenner posting Tristan Thompson on Father’s Day."

A fan previously said, "If anything talk about how Kris Jenner has pimped her daughters out to any man with success just to keep them relevant. Talk about how toxic Tristan Thompson and Scott Disick are and how they still f--k with them. If Kanye didn’t go against the grain he’d be loved by them too."

"Posting Tristan is embarrassing," another follower on Instagram exclaimed. Someone else criticized Kris's choice in the picture setup, "She got Rob way in the corner and Tristan in the middle pic." Another simply said, "Tristan? Ew. Delete this."

Another stated, "No wonder Kris Jenner likes Tristan Thompson - they both speak mostly in empty platitudes and sound bites with an empty look behind their eyes."

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson back together?

Cavaliers’ center Tristan Thomspon was spotted dining with Khloe Kardashian without their kids earlier this month. They’ve had a troubled relationship but remain co-parents to Tatum and True.

Sources from TMZ mentioned that Khloe and Tristan were in Malibu to meet up with mutual friends for a lunch outing. Corey Gamble and other Kardashians were there too. A major hint that nothing romantic happened between the ex-partners was the lack of PDA between them.