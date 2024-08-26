Kristin Juszczyk Designs Unique Kobe Bryant Dope-Themed Pants for NBA Legend’s Daughter Natalia

Kristin Juszczyk, the famous clothing designer, recently shared her new unique piece of item, crafted for none other than Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter, Natalia. The American designer stitched the LA Lakers legend's style-themed pants for the 21-year-old.

Shortly after this, the video of Kristin’s unique piece made rounds on the internet as she was spotted taking a black and yellow Lakers jersey with Bryant's name on the back of it to create something out of it. She was also seen drawing up the measurements before cutting up the jersey.

The next moment, a unique slick pair of pants was transformed and ready to be worn by Natalia for Mamba Day, a day observed on August 24, to tribute to Kobe Bryant, the late NBA legend.

Furthermore, the clip lastly featured the American model donning those newly crafted pants and later thanking Kristin for her absolutely unique gift on Mamba Day.

Also Read: Designer Kristin Juszczyk, Wife of 49ers Fullback, Reveals Why She Declined Kamala Harris's Request

ClutchPoints took to X to post the video of the same and wrote; “Kristin Juszczyk designed these Kobe custom-made pants for Natalia Bryant, and it was DOPE”

It is important to highlight that just four years ago, a tragic helicopter crash shocked NBA fans, leading to the loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. Since then, each August 24, the world commemorates the player’s legacy on Mamba Day, a tribute to his birthday and iconic jersey number.

Advertisement

Moreover, Natalia has always worked on honoring her father and sister's memories. In March 2023, during a ceremony remembering the legend, she even confessed how being Bryant's daughter is one of the greatest joys of her life.

She said, as quoted by People; “Being his daughter is one of the greatest joys of my life, and I hope to continue to embody and cherish the many lessons he has taught me.”

The same year, in September, Natalia even threw the first pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers' annual "Lakers Night." In a touching tribute, she honored her father by sporting a Dodgers jersey featuring his legendary Lakers numbers, 8 and 24.

Kobe Bryant was an American basketball shooting guard, who played his entire 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers and won some of the best achievements throughout these years. Among his career highlights include being 5x NBA champion, 18x NBA All-Star, and 4x NBA All-Star Game MVP.

Advertisement

Moreover, he is the only player with two retired jersey numbers including Nos. 8 & 24. Despite his passing, Bryant's legacy continues to inspire and influence the world of basketball and beyond.

Also Read: Watch: Kobe Bryant's Reaction to High School Rivals Claiming They Could Beat Him in 1996