KSI Fight Cancelled: Boxer’s Injury Sidelines Him From 2v1 Bout Against Slim Albaher and Anthony Taylor

KSI’s highly anticipated 2 vs. 1 boxing match has been canceled. Why did KSI pull out of the fight? What caused the sudden change? The YouTuber and boxer shared the news himself, leaving fans in shock. KSI was set to face Slim Albaher and Anthony Taylor on August 31.

But an unexpected injury has forced him out. KSI revealed the details in a heartfelt message. He mentioned battling the injury throughout training, but despite his efforts, he couldn’t continue. What will happen to the event now? Will Slim and Anthony still fight? Here’s what KSI had to say about the situation and what fans can expect next.

KSI’s upcoming fight on August 31 was supposed to be his first since his controversial loss to Tommy Fury. He was set to face Slim Albaher and Anthony Taylor in a unique 2 vs. 1 boxing match. Unfortunately, KSI announced that an injury had forced him to pull out.

In a heartfelt message, KSI explained, “I have some important news to share, and I wanted you to hear it directly from me. The fight with Slim and AT is off. I have been battling with an injury (not my toe, lol) since I began training for this fight, and unfortunately, this has worsened during camp, which is why you haven’t seen my usual enthusiasm.”

He continued, “Despite my best efforts to push through the pain, it has reached a point where I can no longer spar or even hit pads or do bag work. On my doctor’s orders, I have been advised to withdraw from Misfits 017 at the 3Arena in Dublin on August 31st.”

KSI expressed his disappointment, saying, “I know this might be disappointing for many of you, and I hate letting you down. However, I will be taking some time out to rest so I can get back into the ring as soon as possible. Rest assured, I’ll be back soon: fitter, stronger, healthier, and ready for any challenge.”

KSI expressed his apologies to his fans, opponents, and everyone affected by his decision to withdraw from the fight. He acknowledged the effort his supporters made to see him compete in Ireland, stating, "I am aware of the lengths that people will have gone to see me fight in Ireland, and I’m sorry to have let you all down." He emphasized that this was a difficult decision, made with serious consideration and a commitment to giving his all in everything he does.

Despite his withdrawal, KSI remains optimistic about the event's continuation and appreciates the ongoing support from his fans. He emphasized his gratitude: "Thanks for continuing to support me in everything I do, and I promise to make it up to you all." He also expressed his thanks to his team and DAZN for their constant backing.

KSI reassured everyone that Misfits 017, which celebrates the two-year anniversary of the event, will proceed as planned. He highlighted, "The event will still go ahead!" In lieu of competing, KSI will contribute in other ways; he plans to commentate and perform some of his new music, promising "some exciting surprises" to ensure the event remains a special occasion for all attendees

KSI addressed the concerns of ticket holders by offering a solution for those dissatisfied with the changes. He mentioned that refunds are available through their original purchase points for anyone who feels let down. For those still planning to attend, he shared his excitement about celebrating the special occasion together. He concluded with a note of gratitude: "Thank you for your understanding and continued support. Love, JJ."

This news leaves fans wondering about the future of Slim Albaher and Anthony Taylor’s involvement in the event. So, what do you think about KSI’s sudden withdrawal? Are you still excited for the event?