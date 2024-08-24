KSI Laughs Off Jake Paul’s 195-Pound Fight Proposal; Plans to Fight ‘Amir Khan to Floyd Mayweathers’

KSI has just shut down Jake Paul’s latest challenge with a laugh and a firm refusal. In his recent YouTube video, KSI dismissed the idea of fighting at 195 pounds. Instead, he hinted at taking on boxing legends like Amir Khan and Floyd Mayweather. Is KSI making a smart move, or is he avoiding Jake Paul?

Why won’t he budge on the weight issue? The British YouTuber-turned-boxer seems more focused on proving himself against established names. But where does this leave his long-standing rivalry with Jake? Fans are eager to see if this back-and-forth will ever end up in the ring.

KSI, who recently pulled out of his fight against Anthony Taylor and Slim Albaher, didn't mince words when he laughed off Jake Paul's proposed catchweight of 195 pounds for their potential showdown. "No. I’m just not doing that. 185 lb is the same as Tommy Fury, okay. If you can’t make it, then cool. I'll just wait. Enjoy fighting heavyweights," KSI stated firmly in his video.

He continued with a jibe, "Continue fighting heavyweights, brother. You're not a heavyweight, okay? If you want to continue fighting heavyweight, be my guest!" Jake Paul, on the other hand, believes the weight issue is the primary sticking point.

Advertisement

During a media appearance for PFL, Paul explained, "I think it’s just down to weight now because I’m so much heavier and KSI also says he’s walking around at 205." His perspective suggests that aligning their weights for a fair fight is more challenging than it appears.

"That’s what his coach said in an interview so you know, that’s the truth. I'm walking around at like 215. So I think it’s just a weight thing. I think it’s like 195-200lbs and that’s really the last thing in the way."

Meanwhile, KSI isn't just sitting back. He's turning his sights on more ambitious bouts. "I'll be fighting people left, right, and center from the Amir Khans to the Floyd Mayweathers. I’ll just be in my own lane; do my own thing," he added, indicating his readiness to move beyond influencer boxing.

His declaration throws a sharp curve in Jake Paul's direction, suggesting that unless Paul can meet the weight requirements, KSI has no problem pursuing other big names in the sport. The banter between these two continues to fuel speculation and excitement in the boxing community, keeping fans eagerly waiting to see if this matchup will ever materialize.

Advertisement

What do you think? Will KSI and Jake Paul ever settle their differences and face off?