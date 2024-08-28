KSI Questions Conor McGregor’s Commitment to Return to Fighting Again: ‘He’s a Bit of a Wild Case’

Is Conor McGregor really planning a comeback to the UFC? KSI doesn't think so. The British YouTuber-turned-boxer has raised doubts about McGregor’s recent claims. In a recent interview, KSI called McGregor’s talk of a return a bluff. He even questioned the Irishman’s state of mind for fighting again.

KSI believes McGregor is more focused on his off-cage antics than training. With McGregor’s last fight ending in a brutal leg injury, is his fighting career over? Michael Chandler, who was supposed to fight McGregor, seems to think so too. As fans eagerly await McGregor’s next move, is it all just talk? KSI isn’t convinced, and maybe neither should we be.

KSI isn't holding back when it comes to his opinion on Conor McGregor’s supposed return to the UFC. In a recent interview with the Irish Sun, KSI didn’t mince words about the Irishman’s chances of getting back in the octagon. He said, “With McGregor, you don’t really know what to expect. He’s a bit of a wild case.”

KSI continued, "I don’t think he’s in any state of mind to be fighting at all. I don’t think he’s gonna be fighting anytime soon." According to KSI, even if McGregor starts calling out opponents, it’s “just a bluff.”

But KSI isn't the only one doubting McGregor’s return. Michael Chandler, who was supposed to fight McGregor in September, has also expressed frustration. Chandler recently claimed, "Never mind guys…I think it’s time I finally admit the fight is off. He’s still in stage 2 of the 7 of grief pertaining to his career being over."

This uncertainty around McGregor's return has left both fighters and fans in the dark. With these strong opinions from both KSI and Chandler, it seems like McGregor’s comeback is more in question than ever.

Matt Brown also recently shared his thoughts on Michael Chandler’s situation during an episode of The Fighter vs The Writer podcast. He believes Chandler is making a mistake by waiting around for a fight with Conor McGregor. According to Brown, Chandler should be focusing on fighting other top athletes in the UFC while he’s still in his prime.

"I think he's going to look back when he's 50, 60 years old and be like, 'Man, I missed out on a couple years there... just waiting for a payday’," Brown said. He added that Chandler, with his various business ventures, won’t suffer financially from not fighting. However, Brown stressed that the window for competing at the highest level in MMA is limited.

“I think Michael Chandler is a competitor. I think he wants to be out there putting it on the line,” Brown continued. He believes that Chandler might end up regretting this long wait for a payday from McGregor.

So, what do you think? Will McGregor ever make a comeback, or is his fighting career over for good? And if you were in Chandler's shoes, would you keep waiting, or move on?