KSI Reacts To Mike Tyson's Recent Health Scare Ahead Of Jake Paul Fight

The rivalry between KSI and Jake Paul is stronger than ever. The Problem Child’s upcoming fight against Mike Tyson was recently in the headlines due to the 57-year-old’s poor health complications.

After the news broke, Paul’s longtime enemy, KSI reacted to it on X (formerly Twitter). As the Brit had disavowed the bout multiple times, this instance had him visibly upset.

KSI reacts to Mike Tyson’s medical emergency news

YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul is scheduled to fight Mike Tyson soon. In recent news, Mike Tyson was reported to have been rushed to the hospital due to health complications. However, it was later reported that the 57-year-old fighter had returned to his stable condition.

KSI, who had constantly criticized Jake Paul for taking this fight, grabbed the opportunity to provide his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter). Although it was not a long and drawn-out message, the meaning behind his expression was conveyed.

The British YouTuber shared a TMZ picture of Mike Tyson slumped in a wheelchair. This was posted with a caption that had a sad face emoji.

This indicated that KSI was seemingly upset at Tyson’s unfortunate medical conditions ahead of this fight. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Although fans claimed that the said photograph was taken two years ago, the majority felt it did not matter. A 57-year-old Tyson stepping in the ring appears to be fans’ worst nightmare.

Following his retirement in 2005, Mike Tyson had not stepped into the ring since. Although the Roy Jones Jr. bout took place in 2020, both fighters were under a clause that prompted them to not go for a stoppage.

For the unversed, the professional bout is said to be streamed on Netflix. Although this event was talked about by many, fans and fighters alike went on to criticize The Problem Child.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul share a thirty-year age gap. With Iron’s old age and inactivity in the ring, fans predict The Problem Child to cause damage to the veteran boxer. Rival and fellow YouTuber KSI follows the same ideology.

Also read: Is Jake Paul vs Tyson Fight Getting Cancelled Amid Concern Over Iron Mike's Health? Find Out

KSI’s recent statement on fighting Jake Paul

KSI vs Jake Paul is a fight fans want to witness. Since 2018, the rivalry between the two has been brewing and has reached a state of no return. With constant back-and-forths on social media, the feud between the YouTubers is alive more than ever.

As of yet, both fighters have not stepped into the ring to fight each other. Despite multiple call-outs, a fight amongst the biggest names in cross-over boxing is yet to come to fruition.

After KSI’s recent statements regarding the fight, fans look a bit disappointed. On his YouTube channel, JJ shared his thoughts on an assumption made by a fan. The said message claimed the Brit to be ducking from the fight.

“I’m not gonna be chasing a man that doesn’t wanna fight me, or would much rather fight an old, out-of-prime Mike Tyson,” said the British YouTuber.

Advertisement

KSI claimed that it was indeed Jake Paul who was avoiding a fight against him. He also revealed that the priority of facing The Problem Child had diminished due to several other projects he is currently working on.

Although he has not completely ruled out the fight, his focus has shifted away from the event. KSI is one of the biggest YouTubers to hail from Britain. He is currently rumored to step into the ring to take on a big opponent.