KSI vs. IShowSpeed to take place on the same day as Jake Paul boxing match? Here’s all we know so far

KSI and IShowSpeed are two of the biggest YouTubers in the world currently. J J Olatunji popularly known as KSI is 30 years old UK-based YouTuber and Influencer boxer. He was one of the pioneer influencers who started Influencer boxing.

JJ recently fought professional boxer Tommy Fury brother of undefeated heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury at the Misfits prime card on October 14th in Landon. KSI lost his first match against Tommy Fury.

On the other hand, Darren Jason Watkins Jr popularly known as IShowSpeed is 18 years old American YouTuber who gained massive recognition recently for his reactions and IRL stream.

IShowSpeed challenged KSI to a boxing match

Fans always put KSI and IShowSpeed in the same conversation and like to see their collaboration. A few months back both KSI and IShowSpeed had a fun face-off. This sparked hope and fans started talking about IShowSpeed vs KSI boxing match.

KSI and Speed heard the buzz that fans were creating Speed initially challenged The Nightmare on Twitter X for a Boxing sparring match.



“Bro it's that time I've been waiting to kick your ass for a long time when is the sparring match stop ignoring me and stop being scared drop a date now bitch.”

30-year-old YouTuber wasted no time and accepted Speed’s challenge of fighting and dropped an interesting date.“December 15th, come through, and let’s do this.”

KSI accepted Speed’s sparring match challenge and picked the date of 15th December. December 15th is the same YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul is fighting boxer Andre August.

KSI vs Jake Paul is one of the dream fights of fans. These both have a long rivalry although Jake’s younger brother who lost to KSI two times has squashed his beef with JJ and is a business partner with him too. But Jake Paul and KSI still have bad blood and are expected to face each other one day.

