Kurt Angle Claims THIS Released WWE Star Is ‘Better Athlete’ Than Brock Lesnar

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was undeniably a measuring stick of excellence during his active years in WWE. The Olympic Hero delivered some of the best matches in WWE against Brock Lesnar, who is another incomparable star in his own right in the Stamford-based company.

That said, Kurt Angle is no stranger to the raw strength and extraordinary athleticism of Brock Lesnar. However, in a bold statement, Kurt Angle, on his show, has claimed that an ex-WWE star is better than the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. The star in question is none other than Gable Stevenson.

Kurt Angle says Gable Stevenson is a better athlete than Brock Lesnar

Gable Stevenson was heavily compared with Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar right from his NXT debut in 2023. Having won gold in the 2020 Olympics, Stevenson was poised to have an incredible WWE career.

However, the 2-time NCAA national champion failed to make progress in his WWE career, leading to his release in May 2023.

At present, Stevenson is an NFL player, signed to the Buffalo Bills. Despite his lack of experience in football, the ex-WWE star is signed to a three-year contract as a defensive end.

While this move came as a surprise to many, Angle wasn’t surprised at all. Moreover, he compared Stevenson with Lesnar, who also ventured into football in 2004 after his first stint with WWE.

While speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, Angle claimed that Stevenson is a better athlete than Lesnar.

He explained on The Kurt Angle Show: “The kid's a super athlete. You think Brock Lesnar is an athlete? This kid, he might be a little tad bit better athlete than Brock Lesnar. I don't say that you know? That's very difficult for me to say because especially for Brock's size, he's an incredible athlete, him and Gable Steveson are. But this guy, I mean he's fast, he's athletic.”

Angle further expressed amazement over Stevenson’s ability to do standing backflips for a guy his size. He added, “He's a 250-pound monster,” before revealing that he wasn’t surprised at his NFL signing.

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen how Stevenson fares in the NFL. As for Brock Lesnar, the 10-time World Champion has yet to make his WWE return after his last match at SummerSlam 2023.

Kurt Angle believes Brock Lesnar could have made it to the Olympics

No matter how big or tough you are, Brock Lesnar can instill fear into anybody. Right from the gate, Brock Lesnar was touted as the ‘Next Big Thing’ during his debut in WWE in 2002.

With NCAA championship accolades, Lesnar made a splash in the WWE, NFL, and UFC. However, Lesnar never considered pursuing an Olympic career.



In an edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle stated that Lesnar had enough athletic ability to qualify for the Olympics. But Lesnar was recruited by the WWE right after college.

But his WWE career didn’t keep him from foraying into the world of MMA, as he became the UFC Heavyweight Champion in his third fight.