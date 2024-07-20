Kurt Angle Goes All Out to Praise This Wrestling Superstar: 'Needs to Be in WWE'

Kurt Angle met a wrestling superstar somewhere around 2016. That meeting was at WhatCulture Pro Wrestling (WCPW). The two had a match, which Angle easily won. But did you know what his reaction was after beating that superstar? It was, “'Holy s***, this guy needs to be in WWE.”

That superstar is none other than Joe Hendry, the former TNA Digital Media Champion. More than that, he is the newest social media sensation, who has received enormous attention on the internet, ever since he has made his WWE NXT appearance.

In fact, there is a very interesting story about how Joe Hendry, who was then a trainee at WhatCulture, brought Angle to the show just to fight him. It was Joe Hendry who had promised the owners of WhatCulture that he would bring Kurt Angle to the show, provided he gets to fight him. They struck the deal, and Hendry brought in Angle.

Coming back to the fight, Angle knew who this wrestler was and came at his request only. But after fighting him, he was might impressed. Now, Angle has once again spoken about Joe Hendry after his WWE NXT appearances and has sung praises for him.

What did Joe Hendry say about Kurt Angle?

While speaking on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer had exceptional praise for Hendry, saying that he impressed him to the core during their bout in 2016.

"I believe in Joe Henry; yes, I do. I got to wrestle Joe over to the UK. It was for WCPW. He's good, and not only that, he had this character where he would sing songs about his opponent. He did one about me, and I was like, 'Holy s***, this guy needs to be in WWE,” he said.

Angle not only stopped there but also compared Hendry to a former WWE superstar, Elias, saying that Joe Hendry is Elias 1000 times. Angle remarked about Hendry that he would not just be good in matches but was able to tell stories about his opponents every single week.

“I knew this kid was going to be something special. I'm actually surprised that he hasn't been pushed even further at this point in his career,” Hendry said.

More than 8 years after meeting Kurt Angle, Joe Hendry made his WWE appearance at NXT, thanks to the collaboration between WWE and TNA.

Will Joe Hendry sign a contract with WWE?

Although Hendry is still in contract with TNA, it appears that he might be making more WWE appearances at NXT, following a massive positive response from the fans on social media. It was also reported that WWE has plans for Joe Hendry, and he might be seen in more matches this year.

Hendry has also said that, although he is in contract with TNA, anything is possible. So, Hendry has also hinted at his WWE contract somewhere down the line. We’ll see if that happens or not.

