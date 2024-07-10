Kurt Angle Lands in Trouble With His Wife After Joking About the Viral Hawk Tuah Meme

There’s no denying that Kurt Angle was one of the most versatile wrestlers during his WWE career. Aside from delivering fast-paced and very physical matches, Angle is remembered for his iconic comedic role.

Moreover, Angle is no stranger to becoming a meme on the internet. His popular ‘deer-in-the-headlights’ blank stare went viral a few months ago, breaking the internet.

That said, the Olympic Hero recently combined his popular meme face with the now-viral ‘Hawk Tuah” TikTok meme, hilariously revealing the reaction he gets from his wife during intimate moments. Needless to say, this did not sit well with his wife.

Kurt Angle combined his iconic meme face with the Hawk Tuah meme

In case you didn’t know, the “Hawk Tuah” meme has carnal connotations. It went viral after a girl, now known as the ‘Hawk Tuah girl', was asked in a street interview by the creators of Tim & Dee TV, “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?”

The girl, whose real name is Hailey Welch, then gave a response that would break the internet. She said, “You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang.”

Taking notice of the popular meme, Kurt Angle combined his timeless meme face and took to X, stating, “The face I make when I ask my wife for some Hawk Tuah time. #itstrue”

The since-deleted tweet might have been bad news for Angle because, in a subsequent tweet, he revealed the consequences of making that statement.



He wrote in the follow-up tweet, “Your Olympic hero is in the dog house right now. At least I thought it was funny.”

Nonetheless, the WWE Hall of Famer never fails to enjoy a good laugh with his fans. Even if it is at the cost of getting kicked out of his house.

Kurt Angle is set to receive an esteemed wrestling award this August

Kurt Angle is that fixture in the world of pro wrestling who needs no introduction. After winning a gold medal in the 1996 Olympics with a broken ‘freakin’ neck, Angle carved out a storied pro wrestling career in WWE and TNA.

This August, Angle is set to receive the prestigious Lou Thesz/Art Abrams Lifetime Achievement Award. The former WWE Champion will receive the honors in a ceremony at the 58th annual Cauliflower Club Reunion in Las Vegas, Nevada, from August 19 to 21.

Several other WWE legends, such as Mick Foley, RVD, Shawn Michaels, Ron Simmons, and Ricky Steamboat, have been presented the award previously. It will be interesting to see Angle be the highlight of the upcoming event.