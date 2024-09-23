Kurt Angle Opens Up on WWE Return as Manager of Current Superstar: ‘I Love the Business But..’

Kurt Angle hasn’t been seen in WWE for the past five years. The Hall of Famer was last seen in the squared circle in 2019 when he faced Baron Corbin in a match. Billed as Angle’s farewell match, the former WWE Champion lost and didn’t show up in the company after that.

However, there have been rumors swirling since the last few weeks that Angle could return as WWE manager for Chad Gable. His current WWE character is being compared with Angle due to both of them sharing their Olympic background.

It was reported that Angle was even approached by WWE to return as manager of ex-WWE superstar Matt Riddle. However, he had declined that opportunity. Angle has now opened up on returning as manager of Chad Gable.

In an interview with K&S WrestleFest, Angle said, “If the money was right, I think Chad and his gang that he has right now, that would be a great idea. I got approached by WWE when Matt Riddle started and they wanted me to manage him but the offer was just ... it wasn't worth it. Unfortunately, you know, I love the business but you also have to be a businessman and you have to make the right decisions for your family,” WrestleInc quoted Kurt Angle.

Angle also said that even if he returns to WWE as a manager, he might go for some light bumps or some light physical involvement, but getting into the ring would be next to impossible for him.

For the unversed, Kurt Angle is a highly decorated wrestler in WWE history, who has been a WWE Champion four times. Regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Kurt Angle was the only Olympic Gold Medallist in WWE, who won the prestigious accolade in 1996.

He made his WWE debut in 1999 and stayed with the company till 2006. After WWE, Angle joined TNA Impact Wrestling, and spent a glorious decade with the promotion, before returning to WWE in 2016. In 2017, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

