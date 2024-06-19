Kurt Angle Reacts To Hilarious WWE Promo Where He Called Rey Mysterio 'A Boy In Man's World'

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was a motormouth in his heyday in WWE. His first stint with WWE (1998–2006) had him squaring off against legends like Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. However, there was one particularly hilarious segment in WWE when Kurt Angle was pitched against Rey Mysterio. This was in 2002, when the two squared off at SummerSlam.

Before that, Angle was involved in a hilarious promo on SmackDown against Mysterio. In that promo, Angle ended up saying some crazy stuff, which was even disgusting to himself.

One doesn’t know whether it was part of the script or not, but that segment was a laugh riot. The reason we are talking about it is because Kurt Angle has recently reacted to that clip, invoking a reaction from Rey Mysterio.

What did Kurt Angle say to Rey Mysterio about that segment?

In the promo, Kurt Angle could be seen calling out Mysterio. However, he blabbers all the way, leading the audience and even the commentators to laugh their hearts out over it.

He says:

“Rey Mysterio, I want you to remember one thing: you’re a boy in a man’s world, and I’m a man that loves to play with boys! No, no, no! Wait a minute! Shut up! What I meant to say is: you’re a boy and I’m a man, and tonight I’m gonna love to manhandle you! No! Hold on a second! Shut up! Rey Mysterio, you remember this, pal, you’re a boy and I’m a man, and when you and I get together here tonight, I’m gonna get on top of you and… no, no!”

In the end, Angle gets frustrated and throws the mic, yelling:

“Damnit! Mysterio, just get your a** down here!”

Kurt Angle revealed once why he was booked for win against Rey Mysterio

When Kurt Angle wrestled Rey Mysterio at SummerSlam, he won the bout fair and square. But there was a reason behind it. Years later, Angle revealed that it was former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s decision that Rey Mysterio should not win, since he came from WCW.

Speaking in one of the editions of the Kurt Angle Show, Angle said Vince wanted wrestlers from WCW to know that they would not be put over until Vince thought it was appropriate for them to do so. Since Mysterio was one of those who came from WCW to WWE in 2002, he wasn't made to initially win matches in big pay-per-views.

However, his big day eventually came in 2006 when he won the WWE title at WrestleMania 22, in a Triple Threat match against Kurt Angle and Randy Orton.