‘Kurt Angle Was Stalking Me’: Booker T’s Wife Comes Clean About Controversial 2005 WWE Storyline

Some of WWE’s most controversial storylines made it to TV during Vince McMahon’s era. And one of the most inappropriate and problematic angles from McMahon’s era involved Kurt Angle and Booker T’s wife, Sharmell, in 2005.

While Kurt Angle is proud of most of the things he has accomplished in life, he wishes his stalker storyline with Sharmell would be erased from WWE history. Now, after almost two decades, Booker T’s wife, Sharmell, has discussed her true feelings about the storyline that left a blot on Kurt Angle’s escutcheon.

Booker T and Kurt Angle were embroiled in a heated rivalry in 2005. In the storyline, the Olympic Hero Kurt Angle developed an unwelcome romantic interest in Sharmell.

However, his obsession with Sharmell reached a level that he started stalking the Hall of Famer’s wife. His fixation on Sharmell raised eyebrows when he made insensitive remarks about her on WWE TV.

During one of the most infamous segments, Angle stated that he was going to have Beastiality s*x with Sharmell. While speaking with Chris Van Vliet on an edition of Insights, Sharmell came clean about her opinion about the storyline.

According to Sharmell, she had no problem with the angle since it was just a script. Furthermore, since Sharmell was new to the business, she thought it was a “great” idea. However, she acknowledged that such insensitive angles would not sit well with people in the present day and age.

She told Chris Van Vliet on Insights: “Kurt was stalking me. Because I was so new at that time, I don’t even know, they were like, Okay here’s what you’re doing. Okay. I don’t know who came up with any of that, but I thought it was brilliant. Everybody’s real touchy right now in this day and age. But it didn’t bother me. I thought it was great.”

Nonetheless, neither Sharmell nor Booker T had a problem with the script. During an edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T made it clear that he had no issues with the storyline, as he knew it was just a requirement of the script. Moreover, Booker T clarified that Sharmell was only portraying her role as an actress, although Kurt Angle remains regretful about the storyline.

All in all, Sharmell, Booker T, and Kurt Angle did a phenomenal job carrying out their feud, even though it was disturbing to the viewers.

