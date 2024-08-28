Kyle Filipowski’s Mom Highlights Son’s Relationship With Girlfriend Amid Brainwashing Allegations: ’Wish We Never Spoke About It'

Kyle Filipowski's fall to the second round in the 2024 NBA draft became one of the biggest stories, fueled by rumors about his off-court life. His mother, Becky, has now addressed the situation, expressing that this period has been tough for her family and wishing the relationship had remained private.

In an interview with The Salt Lake Tribune published on Thursday, Filipowski's mother discussed the narrative surrounding her son.

"We didn't ask for this," she told the Tribune. "ESPN came out with that report and opened this up. We responded to that. This issue was painful for us for years before draft night.

"I'm seeing all these reports and they are speculating without doing any research. … Sometimes I wish we never spoke about it."

Before entering the draft, Filipowski had just completed an impressive sophomore season at Duke, where he averaged 16.4 points and 8.3 rebounds and earned accolades such as All-ACC honors and the ACC tournament MVP.

Although Filipowski received an invitation to the green room for the 2024 NBA draft, he didn't hear his name called until the second round when the Utah Jazz selected him. Reports quickly surfaced that his draft stock dropped due to his relationship with his girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchison, who is seven years older than him and has faced accusations of grooming him since his high school years.

Kyle Filipowski and Caitlin Hutchison have not publicly discussed their relationship, but their family members have started speaking out. In July, Caitlin's mother, Amanda Hutchison, revealed that the two have chosen to keep a low profile following the grooming accusations against Caitlin.

Amanda mentioned, "We’ve always told the kids that for every good thing, if you have faith, adversaries will appear. There's always a negative to balance the positive. It's all about how we handle those challenges."

Kyle's brother, Daniel, was the first family member to address the situation publicly. Just days after the NBA draft, he posted on X (formerly Twitter), calling his brother a victim and a pawn in Caitlin's alleged "schemes."

Daniel shared a heartfelt message for Kyle in his second post, reassuring him of the family's love and support. He also mentioned that other families who have faced similar situations have reached out in support.

Kyle Filipowski had an impressive performance in the NBA Summer League, especially in his final game, where he recorded a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds against the Detroit Pistons. Earlier in the league, he struggled but bounced back with a strong showing against the Toronto Raptors, scoring 20 points, grabbing seven rebounds, and making three steals. His ability to attack the basket and stretch the floor demonstrated his potential as a valuable player for the Utah Jazz moving forward.

