Kyle Kelce, Wife of Former Eagle Star, Slams Her Pregnancy Rumors; Says ‘Really Lights My Fire’

Despite Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce's denials, various claims have surfaced claiming that she is pregnant. And it was evident that she'd had enough. So, Kylie expressed her thoughts in a TikTok video on Friday.

The wife of Jason Kelce, who has three children with the former Eagles icon, chastised social media users for 'insensitive' questions about whether she intends to add another child to their family.

Kylie Kelce bashed social media users

Kylie Kelce is putting the pregnancy rumors to rest once and for all. On Friday, the wife of former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce took to TikTok to reply to "a number of articles" alleging that the mother of three is expecting another child.

She posted a candid TikTok video on Friday, telling her admirers that she's weary of 'keeping [her] lips shut' and wants to dispel the rumors. She also highlighted in the video that individuals should not write on sensitive issues until they fully understand the subject.

Kylie stated, "I've kept my mouth shut on this for a long time, and my lack of filter is starting to show. I've had a number of stories written about me since the middle of last football season, suggesting that I am pregnant."

Kylie said. The 32-year-old revealed that her previous pregnancy was with her youngest child, Bennett, before clarifying that she is not pregnant. "I can't take it when people write such insensitive articles about such sensitive topics; it really lights my fire."

Kylie concluded the message by advising followers to let prospective parents share the news when they are "good and ready." She also pushed others to 'do better' in the post's description. I've been congratulated in person several times. I've been questioned by strangers," she stated.

Kylie and Jason have been married since 2018 and have three daughters: Wyatt (4), Elliotte (3), and Bennett (1). Their youngest was born shortly after the Eagles' Super Bowl LVII match against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023.

Kylie Kelce also revealed her miscarriage

Kylie gave a trigger warning for pregnancy loss in a TikTok video uploaded earlier today that has received 1.2 million views. Kylie said that she experienced a miscarriage before giving birth to her eldest child, which is one of the many reasons she gets offended by the insensitive questions. "I went into my 13-week ultrasound, and there was no heartbeat," she said.

Although this is Kylie's first response to pregnancy speculation, Jason trashed the "made-up" allegations on his popular New Heights podcast in March. He joked with his brother Travis that ‘apparently’ Kylie is pregnant, referring to social media chatter.