Kyle Kuzma '100 percent' Backs Potential Addition of Four Point Line in NBA: 'I Think it’s Good for the Game'

In a game that is constantly evolving, innovation has been crucial to maintaining basketball's energy and attractiveness. From the introduction of the three-point line in the late 1970s to the present focus on analytics-driven planning, the NBA has always been a league that embraces change. Recently, the four-point line concept was approved by the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), and now Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards is contributing to the conversation.

While on a press trip in Asia, Kuzma stopped by a news conference in Manila and shared his excitement at the PBA's audacious choice to adopt a four-point line. "Yes, I do believe that is beneficial to the game. It makes more room possible. Many of us hit deep threes regardless, at the end of the day, Kuzma said. His remarks highlight the wider shooting range of contemporary NBA players, many of whom frequently attempt shots well beyond the conventional three-point arc.



The four-point line: a new dimension to the game

The four-point line is a 27-foot arc that is located directly beyond the conventional three-point line. Because every shot made from this arc counts for four points, the game has an extra layer of strategy and excitement. The PBA introduced this rule in its 45th season in an effort to increase fan interaction and attendance. There is no doubt that the ruling has altered the dynamics of the game, despite the fact that players, coaches, and spectators have all reacted to it in different ways.

A player like Kuzma, who has continuously increased his range and improved his perimeter game, sees the four-point line as a chance to show off his abilities in a different manner. Teams would have to modify their defensive tactics and players' shooting accuracy would be put to the test due to the increased distance. With the addition of the four-point shot, spacing—already an important component of contemporary basketball—would take on even greater significance.

Kuzma believes that the four-point line might improve the game's total entertainment value, which is the basis for his support of it. Many of us are capable of shooting that far. In the NBA, I believe it will be more dramatic, and I think the fans would enjoy it as well," he continued. This viewpoint draws attention to an expanding tendency in the NBA, where players are going beyond the parameters of what constitutes a "good shot." Considering that players like Stephen Curry can now consistently make deep three-pointers, it doesn't appear as absurd as it did ten years ago.



Kuzma’s vision for the NBA

When asked which NBA player would benefit most from a four-point line, Kuzma gave the most obvious answer: “Steph [Curry] would probably get more points,” he said with a smirk. Curry, widely regarded as the greatest shooter in NBA history, has already revolutionized the game with his deep shooting range. Adding a four-point line could further amplify his impact on the game, allowing him to break even more records and redefine the limits of what’s possible on a basketball court.

However, Kuzma's defense of the four-point line goes beyond specific players. It concerns the game's own development. The NBA has always been a league that sets the standard for other basketball leagues throughout the globe, leading by example. The adoption of a four-point line by the NBA would probably cause a change in how the game is played and perceived throughout the world.

However, implementing such a change would not be without its challenges. The NBA would need to carefully consider the impact on game flow, player health, and overall competitiveness. There’s also the question of tradition; the three-point line, once a radical idea, is now deeply ingrained in the fabric of the game. Adding a four-point line would represent a significant departure from the established norms.

The future of the four-point line

Although Kuzma's support for the concept has sparked discussion, the NBA has not yet given the addition of a four-point line any real consideration. Although it is unlikely that this will happen anytime soon, league officials, players, and fans may ultimately have a more extensive conversation about offensive play options due to the increased interest in this topic.

Kuzma's support for the four-point line in the interim is indicative of his larger goals for the game, which include embracing creativity, questioning the current status quo, and consistently pushing the envelope of what is feasible. Whether the NBA chooses to emulate the PBA or not, the discussion surrounding the four-point line serves as a reminder that basketball, like all sports, is always changing. And that evolution is something to be happy about for athletes like Kuzma.



