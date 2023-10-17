Kyle Kuzma goes after Nike for destroying 'nostalgia’ and losing ‘brand identity’ with new City Edition jerseys

Kyle Kuzma criticizes Nike's business strategy, expressing discontent with the company's ongoing alteration of NBA team city-edition jersey designs. According to him, Nike's constant updates are diluting the jerseys' nostalgia to capitalize on fans' interest in staying current with new releases.

"Nike is ruining the nostalgia of jerseys, every year it’s a new jersey and what gets lost is brand identity," Kuzma wrote on X

Despite the evolving trends, Kuzma maintains his stance, reminiscing about the 90s and early 2000s when teams sported similar jerseys year-round. Such consistent designs contributed to making these jerseys iconic and integral to the NBA's history. However, with today's incessant style transformations, those emblematic jerseys might soon become relics of the past.

Kuzma's Hilarious Reaction to LeBron's MJ Dream

LeBron James once shared a dream via a Tweet about competing against Michael Jordan, which amusingly prompted his former teammate, Kyle Kuzma, to respond with "LeSweetDreams," in a clever spin on James' name.

It would certainly have been a sight to behold if LeBron James could have gone head-to-head with Michael Jordan in a game. Notably, LeBron entered the draft immediately following Jordan's retirement, after his period with the Washington Wizards. People can only speculate about the possible spectacle if Jordan had extended his retirement by a year.

Although many see Michael Jordan as basketball's one and only GOAT, LeBron James's career stands out as exceptional.

LeBron James could also be a candidate for GOAT considering his remarkable performance and long-standing career. Still, a significant number of people argue that Michael Jordan's career peak surpasses LeBron's. Consequently, there are reservations about acknowledging LeBron James as the GOAT.

