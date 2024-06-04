Kyle Rittenhouse LeBron James Feud Explained: Everything You Need to Know About the 2021 Lawsuit

Recently, a baseless statement made by Kyle Rittenhouse about President Joe Biden being "gay" drew significant backlash on social media.

On June 1, using the former Twitter platform now called X, Rittenhouse published the disputed post: "Joe Biden is gay."

Kyle Rittenhouse didn't make it to the media spotlight recently; the spotlight found him back in August 2020 for a more severe issue. The courts acquitted him of all accusations surrounding the lethal shooting of two individuals and the injury of another during the Kenosha unrest.

Rittenhouse took the stand in 2021, claiming self-defense as the reason behind his 2020 fatal attacks on Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz during Kenosha, Wisconsin protests.

Rittenhouse claimed he intended to thwart his attackers, not to kill Rosenbaum and the others. He asserted that Rosenbaum had earlier threatened his life, which made him fear Rosenbaum would snatch his firearm and harm others.

Tears flowed from Rittenhouse as he emotionally narrated his story of Rosenbaum's pursuit, declaring, "There was no space for me to continue to run to." The sitting judge ordered a recess due to Rittenhouse's emotional outburst on the stand.

Lerbon James' reaction to Kyle Rittenhouse murder trail

LeBron James, the Superstar of the Lakers, responded sarcastically to Kyle Rittenhouse's emotional trial testimony.

"What tears????? I didn't see one. Man, knock it off. That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court," James tweeted.

His reference was to a video depicting Rittenhouse in tears while recounting the August 25, 2020 events when he shot three men during Kenosha, Wisconsin's protests. James' tweet gained vast popularity, garnering multiple shares and thousands of likes.

Kyle Rittenhouse’s $110 million defamation against LeBron James

The reaction of LeBron James led to a Facebook claiming exciting news to come, specifically that a "Federal Magistrate Approves Kyle Rittenhouse’s $110 Million Defamation Suit Against LeBron James." David Hancock, Rittenhouse's spokesperson, however, calls this claim "absolutely baseless."

Further explaining, Hancock dispelled the notion of any current legal push against any specific individual or organization. Moreover, he clarified that there are currently no discussions about any potential defamation lawsuits within Rittenhouse's legal team.

The original claim of Rittenhouse suing James seems to have started from Potatriots Unite, a satire site whose description notes its content as entirely fictional. This page belongs to a circle of sites called America's Last Line of Defense, known to publish satirical content often mistaken as factual.

