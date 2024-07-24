Kyle Shanahan Says 49ers’ Pursuit of Tom Brady Last Season Was Compliment to Brock Purdy

The 49ers were rumored to be interested in Tom Brady last season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed the reasoning behind the attempt to sign the NFL GOAT. Brock Purdy had become their established starting quarterback, but according to Shanahan, no one could have done the job better than the Patriots Hall of Famer.

Purdy was recovering from a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow, an injury he sustained against the Eagles in the NFC Championship game. The head coach wasn’t sure if the 24-year-old would be able to return in time for the 2023 season, which led many to believe that the 49ers might try to convince Brady to come out of retirement.

Also Read: Brock Purdy and George Kittle Replicate Rivals Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes at Luke Combs Concert

Kyle Shanahan on the idea of Tom Brady replacing Brock Purdy

Many fans believed the 49ers didn't trust Purdy enough. However, Kyle Shanahan silenced critics during his appearance on Tim Kawakami's podcast, The TK Show. He explained why the franchise had pursued the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“Tom Brady is the best quarterback to ever play,” Shanahan stated. He revealed that Brady had expressed interest in joining the 49ers after the 2019 season, when San Francisco had just lost to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The team was inclined to consider Brady as their starting quarterback.

Advertisement

Shanahan was hired just a couple of weeks after Brady approached the 49ers. He described it as one of the hardest decisions he had ever faced. Shanahan mentioned that he had watched Brady since the beginning of his career and that it had always been his dream to work with the legendary quarterback. He recognized just how talented Brady was.

Also Read: Brock Purdy Sidelines Contract Negotiations for Now; Determined To Win the Super Bowl With 49ers

The 49ers head coach resolved not to pass up any similar opportunity in the future. By the end of last season, they were confident that Purdy would be their future quarterback. Shanahan admitted he considered reaching out to Tom Brady because he was uncertain about Purdy’s health. While there were speculations that Purdy would be ready by Week 1, there were no guarantees.

Kyle Shanahan to Brock Purdy about Tom Brady

Shanahan stated that Brady was the only player he was willing to consider if Purdy's injuries became a concern. He assured Purdy that he wouldn't have to compete with Trey Lance next season. Shanahan explained that if Purdy returned to full health, the job would be his. However, that could change if Tom Brady decided to play for the 49ers.

Advertisement

“The only way that won't happen is if Tom Brady comes for one year,” Shanahan told Purdy. He wanted Brock to understand that the franchise viewed him as their future.