Kyle Shanahan Used Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo’s Wedding To Prove His Strong Work Ethic

Christian McCaffrey, the San Francisco 49ers' standout running back, isn't letting a small calf injury slow him down—at least not psychologically. Despite being sidelined with a slight ailment, McCaffrey is undoubtedly doing all in his power to return to the gridiron as quickly as possible.



Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers' head coach, admires running back Christian McCaffrey's dedication to the NFL grind. He is all too familiar with and admires the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year's hard work ethic.

Speaking to the media after 49ers practice on Tuesday, the coach used a humorous contrast to underline McCaffrey's level of focus. Shanahan feels Christian McCaffrey may have had a different set of X's and O's in mind when he said "I do" to now-wife Olivia Culpo.

Kyle stated, "When you're injured, you can't go. But when you take every rep, every walk-through, and everything you do, you're really deliberate. No disrespect to Olivia, but he'll probably be thinking about his feet and how to do routes as he walks down the aisle to get married he is obsessed with it."

The 49ers' head coach recalled the couple's wonderful June wedding while complimenting the 28-year-old running back's passion for football. Kyle went on, "So, when you get into these circumstances where you get wounded and can't go do all those things, at least he's done the job before. So that stuff does come back quickly. He understands what it takes to play this game, particularly at his level."

Additionally, Shannon stated that he feels McCaffrey would return soon, recognizing what distinguishes McCaffrey's preparation from the rest of the NFL. "He understands what it takes to play in this game, especially at the level he does. Not many people play at that level unless they are like that." Shanahan expressed admiration for McCaffrey’s work and devotion.

Shanahan's playful jab didn't seem too farfetched, especially given the number of 49ers players who attended the wedding, including the always-energetic George Kittle. The concept that McCaffrey was mentally performing exercises while tying the knot isn't simply humorous; it's completely plausible. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year married Culpo at Watch Hill Chapel in Westerly in June of this year.

Shanahan's words, however, reveal a deeper reality about McCaffrey's work ethic. The coach said that McCaffrey's meticulous preparation is what distinguishes him from the rest. Even if an injury keeps him off the field, the groundwork he's laid ensures he recovers swiftly.

McCaffrey played the first five and a half seasons of his NFL career with the Panthers before being moved to the 49ers in 2022. The three-time Pro Bowler is in his second full season in San Francisco.

He finished the 2023 season with 1,459 running yards and 14 touchdowns to lead the league in rushing. It's no surprise that his teammates and coaches are sure he'll be back on track soon, despite the setback.