Kylian Mbappe Twitter Hacked as Posts Insulting Lionel Messi, Man U Transfer Talks and More Go Viral

Kylian Mbappe's X (formerly Twitter) account was hacked! Yes! The Real Madrid player, who finally joined the Spanish club after so much controversy and wait, had his account hacked with tweets about Lionel Messi, Manchester United transfer talks, and many more, which have now gone viral on the internet.

It all started with posts about the 'MBAPPE' token hitting 90,000 sales. His account then posted about the Manchester United transfer tease. The French international’s account wrote, “Manchester is Red,” before his social media account posted, “the best account on ft,” referencing the infamous United social media account @UTDTrey.

Meanwhile, the tweet from the account about praising Cristiano Ronaldo and insulting Lionel Messi is something that has been making the rounds on the internet following the rivalry between the two legends.

The 25-year-old World Cup winner’s X account stated, “Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest football player of all time.” The tweet further read, “The midget [Lionel Messi] is NOT my goat.”

Mbappe's account then went on to make several other controversial tweets about some Premier League clubs, like Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and many more. Check out the thread below:

The tweets from his official account have now been deleted; however, it hasn't stopped Kylian Mbappe from trending on the internet. The forward made a high-profile move this summer from Paris Saint-Germain to The Whites on a free transfer, bringing an end to a transfer saga that had rumbled on for years.

The player made his debut for the Los Blancos at the European Super Cup final in front of around 85,000 fans at the Santiago Bernabeu, who watched him score his first domestic goal. His debut also saw him win his first trophy with the 15-time Champions League winners.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the 2018 FIFA World Cup is said to be one of the biggest transfers in the history of the Spanish giants, who have a lot of hopes and dreams with the player to add more achievements to their cabinet full of trophies.

There were some disappointments from the fans' side as the player failed to score in his last two games; however, head coach Carlo Ancelotti is not worried about it so far. The Italian football manager told the press conference on Wednesday, “His last goal was on August 14th. It has only been two weeks since, so that is no reason to worry. Neither we are not worried as a club, nor him.”

The 65-year-old, who is nicknamed Don Carlo, further said that Mbappe is “very happy” at the club and is delighted to score “in the next game.” The manager is hopeful and optimistic about his upcoming games for the franchise, as Ancelotti has been seeing him “progressing really well” and “doing better every day, excited, motivated, training well.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Mbappe has not yet said anything about the viral tweets that were tweeted when his account was hacked, unfortunately, and he became the victim of it. The player is currently focusing on his upcoming games as Real Madrid is fifth in the La Liga standings with four points, five behind arch-rivals FC Barcelona.

ALSO READ: Did Cristiano Ronaldo Take Cheeky Dig at Pele As He Talked About Proof of Scoring 1000 Goals?