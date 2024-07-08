Kylie Kelce Hints at Having More Kids With Jason Kelce: “Fourth Time’s the Charm?”

Kylie Kelce, the wife of retired NFL center Jason Kelce, recently made headlines. She recently hinted at the possibility of expanding their family. Mrs. Kelce in an interview with New York magazine's The Strategist.

Kylie mentioned that they haven't completely ruled out having a fourth child. While discussing a pajama set that all three of their daughters have used. She revealed, “We still have some packed up, just in case there ends up being a fourth.”

Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce and their family bond

The statement comes just over a year after the birth of their third child, Bennett. Their daughter is now 16 months old. Bennett has two older sisters: Wyatt, who is four, and Elliotte, who is three. The whole conversation started when Kylie shared a list of her essential items. One of which is a $22 set of Hanna Anderson shortjohn pajamas for kids.

She remarked, “We lucked out because we had three girls.” She also said that they are rotating clothes. The set of clothes they bought for their first daughter is now owned by their youngest daughter.

Kylie praised the pajamas for their exceptional durability over the years. The other sets she purchased often became stained or didn’t withstand multiple washes. The pajamas have remained in good condition. They are passed down from one daughter to the next.

The Kelce family's life has garnered significant public interest. Especially following Jason's retirement from the NFL in March 2024. During his heartfelt retirement speech, Jason paid tribute to Kylie. He said, “She has also given me three beautiful girls and a life that increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on.” He also added, “We've had a great run, Ky.”

The couple's family dynamic was humorously highlighted in an episode of Jason's New Heights podcast. There, he recounted his tendency to scare their daughters. “I'm pro scaring kids. Kids need to be scared.”

Jason even joked with his brother, Travis Kelce, about this. He admitted that his antics often led to Kylie getting upset. It happens, especially when he scares the children right before bedtime. Despite these playful scares, the Kelce family remains tightly knit.

A bit more into Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s relationship

Earlier this year, Kylie and Jason designed a new playroom for their children. They emphasized the importance of family. “Family is everything,” Kylie stated at the time. The couple's love story began through Tinder in the winter of 2014.

Their first date was memorable, with Jason recalling on a 2023 episode of his podcast how he got "a little too inebriated" but was struck by Kylie's beauty. Despite the rocky start, Kylie gave him a second chance and Jason proposed in 2017. They tied the knot at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia on April 14, 2018.

Their public profile has grown, particularly with Jason's younger brother, Travis Kelce, dating pop superstar Taylor Swift. Kylie attended one of Swift's Eras Tour shows in London last month and commented on their newfound fame.

She said, “I am trying to take it in stride and just make sure that as people are talking about me, it's about important things.” She also added, “Ultimately, if Travis is happy, we're happy.”

Jason Kelce has also shared his thoughts on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship. He expressed his support and happiness for his brother. As the Kelce family considers the possibility of expanding, fans and followers will undoubtedly be watching closely. They are now eager to see what the future holds for this beloved family. Let us know in the comments if you are excited to see another mini Kelce in the family.

