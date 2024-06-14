Kyrie Irving Comes to Luka Doncic’s Defense After Stephen A. Smith Blames Slovenian Star for Disrupting His Rhythm

Amidst the criticism aimed at Luka Doncic following his performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Kyrie Irving has stepped up to defend the Slovenian star.

Drawing from his own experiences under the intense spotlight, Irving put in his full support to his teammate. He sat for the post-game presser after the Dallas Mavericks were put to a 0-3 deficit by the Boston Celtics.

While directing his supportive message to Luka, Irving said, "My message to him is just - he’s not alone in this. He’s played as best as he can, despite the circumstances, injuries, and stuff, he’s been giving it his all."

It was nothing short of new for the former Celtics star as he has been coming from a displayed hate and criticism from his earlier home. And, the finals have been a major event for the staged criticism from all around the Boston supporters .

“So it’s not all on him. Being under the microscope in this business is a lot different for me now than four years ago or five years ago because I’m able to put the big picture of life in perspective and also the game in perspective. It comes easier,” he added.

Stephen A. Smith directed criticism at Luka Doncic for disrupting Kyrie Irving’s rhythm

In the aftermath of the Dallas Mavericks' loss in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Stephen A. Smith directed harsh criticism at Luka Doncic for disrupting Kyrie Irving's rhythm.

Despite Irving's remarkable 35-point performance, the Mavericks fell short to a 106-99 defeat, trailing 0-3 in the series. Smith argued that Doncic should have recognized Irving's hot hand and adjusted the pace of the game to suit the guard's playing style.

On ESPN's First Take, Smith said, "When you see him in his bag the way he was, you get the ball in his hands. On too many occasions last night, Kyrie Irving would get to his spot or get into the lane, draw fouls, etc.”

“Luka would literally take the ball, he would slow the pace, he’s dribbling excessively, and then he’s taking some contested shot that didn’t end up going his way… I saw him disrupt Kyrie’s rhythm,” Stephen A. added.

Smith's assessment of Doncic's performance resonates deeply with the game's dynamics. While Doncic initially matched Irving's impact in the first quarter, his shooting efficiency declined in the second quarter, while Irving continued to excel.

Doncic's reluctance to defer to his star teammate and his persistence in taking contested shots ultimately hindered the team's ability to capitalize on Irving's extraordinary performance. The missed opportunity to feed Irving as frequently as possible may have cost the Mavericks the crucial win they needed.

