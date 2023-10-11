Kyrie Irving disapproval on LeBron James joining Cleveland prior 3 straight finals and championship success

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are good friends. However, there was a time when Kyrie Irving did not want LeBron James to come back to his former team Cleveland Cavaliers. Things changed after James was already a part of the team. The two helped the Cleveland Cavaliers get to the NBA finals thrice, along with winning one championship. Before that, the last person Kyrie Irving wanted on the team was LeBron James. Let's check out the details of the story!

Throwback to when Kyrie Irving refused LeBron James to be a part of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Boston Celtics guard and former player of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving never wanted LeBron James to return to the Cavaliers in 2014. Lebron James following that year had a four-year contract with the Miami Heat, which could be why Kyrie Irving never wanted him back. Kyrie Irving's interest in not wanting LeBron James back was talked about in a roundtable discussion with Jason Lloyd of The Athletic on the radio show called 'The Fan in Cleveland'”

Jason Lloyd in that radio show, talked about how Kyrie Irving felt that LeBron James should not return to Cleveland Cavaliers. Talking about the same, Lloyd said "It has been made clear to me by multiple people, Kyrie never really wanted LeBron to come back [to Cleveland] in the first place. He didn't think it was necessary." But why had Kyrie Irving felt LeBron's comeback was not necessary? Jason Lloyd didn't just end the conversion there but also explained why Irving felt what he felt.

Talking about Kyrie Irving, Jason Lloyd added further, "LeBron said something to Kyrie on the court following a game when he was with Miami something to the effect of, 'Keep going, keep doing what you're doing. You never know, I could be back here one day.' And Kyrie basically said, 'What's he talking about, we don't need him." But even after Irving's disagreement, LeBron James did return to the team in 2014 and the two enjoyed winning a Championship for their team.

