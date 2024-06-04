Kyrie Irving Express Regrets Over His Past Behavior Against Boston Celtics Before the NBA Finals

Since he was a teenage prodigy at Duke, Kyrie Irving has been well-known to the public. As a result, we have witnessed the gifted guard develop into the person he is today. It's encouraging to hear 32-year-old Irving consider some of his previous behavior and even express regret for it.

Irving will visit Boston for a postseason game for the first time since 2022 this Thursday. Irving famously gave the crowd the finger twice while he was at the TD Garden, and he appeared to enjoy it.

What did Irving say?

Speaking about how things have changed, Irving said, "Last time in Boston, everyone saw me flip off the birds and kind of lose my s--- a little bit. That wasn't a great reflection of who I am and how I like to compete on a high level. It wasn't a great reflection on my end toward the next generation on what it means to control your emotions in that type of environment, no matter what people are yelling at you. I'm built for these moments, to be able to handle circumstances like that, and I've been able to grow since then. So of course it's going to be a hectic environment, but I'm looking forward to it and I see it as a healthy relationship to have with the fans."

Irving is taking the high moral road

By no means is Irving's admission that he has "grown" as a person over the past few years an easy one. His teammates, friends, and family should be proud of him. Irving has regretted some of his dubious past choices, such as pressing Cleveland for a trade, breaking a promise to Boston supporters, putting his teammates in awkward situations in Brooklyn, and posting offensive things on social media.

